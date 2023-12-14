The Flyers’ dads trip has been an equally special experience for both the fathers and sons

Everyone loves it when the Flyers block shots.

But for Andy Walker, it can be nerve-wracking. Kent Sanheim just says you can only hope for the best and for John Hathaway watching his son Garnet play, regardless of the situation, can be a bit scary.

“His game is a little different than some other people,” the proud papa said with a laugh. “He’s in the corners and he’s hitting people. He’s an energy player. ... But it’s great to watch him, great to see the purpose that he has out there every minute of every game.”

On Monday, John Hathaway, Andy Walker, and Kent Sanheim were part of the Flyers dads trip that kickstarted in Nashville and gives the fathers an up-close-and-personal look at what their sons do on a daily basis as NHL players. The dads and other family members of the players and staff will be in attendance for Thursday night’s game against the Washington Capitals, too.

“It’s exciting to see what he does day to day, and how much goes into it. He doesn’t just show up to the rink and play a game, right? It’s an all-day deal, from morning right to game time,” Kent Sanheim said after watching morning skate at Bridgestone Arena.

Travis Sanheim skated every day in their small town of Elkhorn, Manitoba. It’s been a long haul, as his dad said, from those days of zipping around at the local community rink. The pair pretty much talk after every game — no game advice is given, by the way; the dad tries to pump him up if he has a down game, instead. And while he says his 27-year-old son is still learning he just has one request.

“I tell him, if he can’t make the playoffs you better get home to help me work,” Kent, who has a grain farm, said with a smile before, of course adding he would much rather watch his son play in the playoffs.

John Hathaway’s advice has resonated since Garnet was a little kid. Even then, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound ball of energy was .... a ball of energy. So much so, that he was nicknamed “Little Taz” after Terry O’Reilly by former Flyer Ken Linseman at a hockey camp.

“What I always tried to teach him was, don’t worry about what other people say. Find out what you’re the best at and be the best at that,” John Hathaway said. “You’re not going to be the guy that’s going to score all the goals, it fine. In the NHL, they need players with many different talents. So, find out what you’re the best at.”

Like Hathaway, Walker had an unorthodox pathway to the NHL. Each went undrafted and the college route — Hathaway to Brown and Walker to Bowling Green. But like Hathaway, Walker always had some energy. According to his dad Andy, the first time he was on skates young Sean opened the gate, stepped on the ice and the rest is history.

“It’s been a humbling experience to see him reach this level,” Andy Walker said. “Knowing all the kids that he’s come up with and work through and get to where he’s at. It’s a great pleasure as a parent to watch that.”

While the trip is a fun experience for the dads and gives them a chance to connect with their sons during a busy hockey season, it’s also a fulfilling time for the guys who lace up the skates.

“It’s been unbelievable. It’s really special. I think when you realize how much our dads, or anyone that we have here as a mentor, how much they sacrifice for us to get to where we are, it’s been so much and it means so much to us,” an emotional Garnet Hathaway said. “So we’ve been able to share this trip, share what it’s like for us to live out our dream of playing in the NHL. It’s taken a lot of work for all the guys here but it’s been one thing that, it wouldn’t be possible without the help of those dads, those mentors on the trip.”

Breakaways

Carter Hart is out Thursday due to illness. Sam Ersson will get his second straight start. Felix Sandström will serve as the backup on an emergency recall. ... Louie Belpedio was sent down to Lehigh Valley. ... Marc Staal will slot in and Egor Zamula will take a seat in the press box.