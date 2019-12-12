The Flyers don’t have a timetable on how long left winger Oskar Lindblom will be sidelined by an unspecified upper-body injury. General manager Chuck Fletcher said the team should know more by Friday. … In Wednesday’s loss, the Flyers outshot the Avs, 17-5, in the second period but were outscored in the session, 1-0, and fell into a 2-0 hole. … Vigneault said he was leaning toward using the same lines Saturday in Minnesota. … The Flyers’ power play is 0-for-13 in the last five games and a woeful 6-for-53 (11.3%) over the last 17 games. … The penalty kill (85.1% success rate), meanwhile, had jumped into a tie for No. 4 in the NHL entering Thursday.