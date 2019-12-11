DENVER — The Flyers continued their fondness for promoting players from the AHL’s Phantoms this season.
They recalled winger David Kase from Lehigh Valley on Wednesday morning. He will join the team in Denver, where the Flyers will face talented Colorado on Wednesday night.
Kase, 22, a fifth-round selection in the 2015 draft, had three goals and three assists in 21 games with the Phantoms this season.
When/if he gets into a game, Kase (pronounced kayh-SHEH) would become the sixth Flyer to make his NHL debut this season. The others: Carsen Twarynski, Connor Bunnaman, Joel Farabee, German Rubtsov, and Morgan Frost.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Kase, who served as the 2017 captain of the Czech Republic team in the World Juniors, gives the Flyers insurance as their only extra forward on a trip that has stops in Colorado, Minnesota and Winnipeg.
The Flyers are shorthanded because Travis Konecny is sidelined with a concussion. Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder) has yet to play this season.
Kase’s brother, Ondrej, is a 24-year-old winger with Anaheim who scored 20 goals for the Ducks in 2017-18.
Colorado’s Cale Makar, a 5-11, 187-pound defenseman who looks like a superstar in the making, is not expected to face the Flyers on Wednesday.
He missed Monday’s game with what is believed to be a shoulder injury, suffered when checked by Boston’s Brad Marchand on Saturday.
Makar, 21, the heavy favorite to win the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, has eight goals, 28 points, and a plus-10 rating in 29 games this season.
In 2017, he was drafted No. 4 overall — after New Jersey took center Nico Hischier at No 1, the Flyers took center Nolan Patrick at No. 2, and Dallas took defenseman Miro Heiskanen at No. 3.
After being drafted, Makar was asked if he modeled his game after any NHL players.
“I would say a little bit of a mix between Erik Karlsson and Shayne Gostisbehere,” he told reporters. “I watched quite a bit of Gostisbehere coming out of college and noticed the deceptiveness from his game right away. I think that is one factor I have always had to my game. In terms of Erik Karlsson, we have very similar tendencies in the ways we break pucks out, join the rush and especially off the line."
Both teams are rolling. Colorado is on a 6-0-1 run, and the Flyers have won six of their last seven. … Carter Hart will start for the Flyers; he has been excellent at home, but has struggled on the road (2-4-1, 3.78 GAA, .849 save percentage). At home, he is 8-1-2 with a 1.62 GAA and .940 save percentage. … Nazem Kadri, a feisty center who had 10 goals and 20 points in 27 games before being injured, is expected to return to the Avs’ lineup tonight.