Flyers hope Tuesday’s offensive contributions from the defense is a sign of things to come

Before Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers, only two defensemen had scored a goal for the Flyers in the previous nine games. Both goals came against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 14, with Travis Sanheim tallying in the second period before Nick Seeler channeled Connor McDavid with one of the goals of the season.

In that same span, the eight defensemen who have been rotating in have combined for just nine points.

Tuesday was the first time in a long time a defenseman — or two — led the high-five train after a Flyers goal. Sanheim notched two goals against the Panthers while Ivan Provorov had one. Egor Zamula, who was playing in his first NHL game since early December, had two assists while Tony DeAngelo added another.

It was just Provorov’s fifth goal of the season and his first since Feb. 24 against Montreal. He’s on pace to equal his career-low of six goals from his rookie season. . Points-wise, Provorov is also on pace for the second-worst season of his career. He currently has 24 points and is on pace for 28.

Sanheim, who’s known more as an offensive defenseman, scored his sixth and seventh goals of the season Tuesday. He has just 19 points (on pace for 22) on the heels of the 31-point season last year that earned him a new eight-year, $50 million contract.

But the last few games have felt like a turnaround for Sanheim. He’s recorded three goals in four games.

“I’m getting there,” Sanheim said. “Obviously, that’s a big part of my game is contributing and joining offensively. ... Hopefully the last stretch here I can put together some good games.”

Coach John Tortorella, who hasn’t been shy about expressing his frustration with Sanheim, gave the blue-liner props for more than just his goals the past few games. He said Sanheim’s been more aggressive up the ice. That’s something he said he’s tried to bring out in him through coaching, film work, and even a benching.

The forwards, however, think they’ve played a role in holding the defense back. Scott Laughton explained they’ve been getting out of their own zone cleaner of late whereas in the past, they sometimes leaked too far up ice, leaving the defense without an easy play to make.

“So I think our little five-foot support’s been better, coming lower, getting the puck and then they can activate through our zone,” Laughton explained. “So we’ve got to stay close, stay connected, and that allows our D to be a part of it and join the rush.”

One of Sanheim’s goals was on the rush. Meanwhile, Provorov’s goal was the result of hard forechecking. Winger Joel Farabee said the team’s improved work in the opposite end has also allowed the defense to get involved in the offense and not just the rush.

“Our forecheck and O-zone play was so good, it got our D involved,” Farabee said. “Everyone was kind of moving. It wasn’t forwards low, D up high. Everyone was kind of just supporting the puck.”

Breakaways

The Flyers host the Minnesota Wild at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. ... Carter Hart (.908 save percentage, 2.94 goals against average) will start in net, and the Flyers will once again go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Tortorella has said Tyson Foerster and Zamula will return to help the Lehigh Valley Phantoms with their playoff push once the break in their schedule ends. The Phantoms next game is Saturday, which would mean this could be their last game with the Flyers for now. ... Flyers prospects Jay O’Brien and Devin Kaplan advanced to the NCAA regional final with Boston University Thursday. O’Brien, a 2018 first-round pick, tallied an assist in the Terriers’ 5-1 win over Western Michigan. BU will play the winner of Cornell/Denver on Sunday for a spot in the Frozen Four.