The Flyers continued their recent trend of building from the back on Thursday, signing defenseman Travis Sanheim to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension ($6.25 million average annual value).

The deal, which was announced just over an hour before the team’s season opener against the New Jersey Devils, will keep the 26-year-old Sanheim in orange and black through the 2031 season.

“We’re extremely happy to have Travis under long-term contract and see him as a key piece of our team’s future,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a team release. “Travis has improved each season to become a highly reliable player and key contributor on our blue line. Furthermore, he is someone who has developed his entire career with us and has grown into a valuable leader for our team.”

Despite the Flyers’ well-documented struggles last season, Sanheim was a bright spot, as he finally cemented himself as a top-four defenseman in the NHL. Playing mostly alongside a new partner in Rasmus Ristolainen, Sanheim found what had been elusive consistency at both ends of the rink. He tallied seven goals and 31 points in 80 games and finished second to Ivan Provorov with 142 blocked shots. Sanheim also finished a team-best plus-9, one year after finishing minus-22 in 55 games.

“Obviously, I’m really excited. It’s a huge day not only for me, but for my family and friends as well,” said Sanheim in the release. “To be drafted not only by Philly, but in Philly, and now to sign a long-term deal here, it means a lot. I love this city, love the fan base, and I’m excited to turn this around and get things going. There’s no better place to win than Philly.”

With Sanehim, who was entering the final year of his contract, signed, the Flyers now have their top four defensemen — Provorov, Tony DeAngelo, Ristolainen, and Sanheim — locked in through at least next season. Sanheim’s new deal also comes just seven months after his partner Ristolainen signed a five-year, $25.5 million ($5.1 million AAV) extension with the team in March.

The Flyers drafted Sanheim No. 17 overall in 2014 out of the Western Hockey League, where he played three seasons for the Calgary Hitmen. Sanheim debuted for the Flyers in 2017-18 and is entering his sixth season with the team. In 335 career games, the Manitoba native has scored 29 goals and amassed 116 points.

Sanheim’s new deal fits in with the recent comments from Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella about continuing to develop and commit to the team’s young players.