The Flyers are ready for the challenge of limiting Connor McDavid: ‘It’s going to take all six of us’

EDMONTON, Alberta — Last season, Flyers forward Owen Tippett was clocked as the fastest skater in the NHL, hitting a top speed of 24.21 miles per hour.

The guy right on his tail, just two hundredths behind him, was, unsurprisingly, Connor McDavid. According to NHL Edge, the Edmonton Oilers captain hit 22-plus mph 66 times last season; Tippertt did it 46 times.

But the thing with McDavid isn’t just the speed bursts, and his ability to go from zero to 60 on a dime, it’s his edgework. McDavid has made many an NHL defenseman or even a whole team unit look silly as he turns them around and puts them on their heels.

As Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim said, “He’s not a guy you can really stop, it’s more or less limit.”

Limiting McDavid, a generational talent, is no small task. In 648 regular-season games, he has potted 984 points.

Bonkers.

“Obviously, it’s really difficult [to face someone like him], that’s why he’s the best player in the world,” defenseman Cam York said. “It takes all six guys to shut him down. It’s going to take all six of us tonight to manage him, and even then, he’s still going to get his chances. So you got to just try and make sure those chances aren’t grade A’s, and do whatever you can to just limit his time and space.”

Gap control will be a key focus for the Flyers, especially the defense. A typical strategy is one stick length away for a defenseman so you can swipe the puck or step up into the body. But this is McDavid. Give him too much room and he can build up speed and use his crossovers to get a blueliner off their stride. Stay on top of him and he’ll work his magic to escape or use his high hockey IQ and vision to set up a teammate.

“You don’t want to overcompensate and think about it too much. Obviously, you want to be aware when he’s on the ice,” Sanheim said. “It’s more of a five-man group; the forwards are going to have to help out tonight and try to slow him down before he gets to us. And then, it’s going to be our job to try to have that good gap and close the best that we can. The partner is going to probably have to help out at some point, and that’s just reading off each other.”

Sanheim and York, the Flyers top defensive pairing, will likely be tasked the most with stopping McDavid. They’ll also face him with Leon Draisaitl by his side. The two stars will be on a line Tuesday (10 p.m., ESPN) after the Oilers’ 0-3-0 start to the season.

So the Flyers not only have to worry about a five-time scoring champ in McDavid but also Draisaitl, a guy who led the league with 110 points in 2019-20, riding shotgun. Zach Hyman, one of the hardest-working, net-front guys in the NHL, rounds out the trio — and he scored 54 goals last season.

“I don’t overthink it,” Flyers coach John Tortorella said about Edmonton’s dynamic duo. “I’m more concerned about our team as far as some of the things we need to improve on early in the year. Whatever they do with their lines, we’ll see where we’re at and make our call, but we don’t spend a lot of time going over the other team.

“Obviously, we know about those two guys,” he said with a laugh, “but we spend most of our meetings talking about our team.”

Tortorella may not have wanted to play his hand but the team did talk about facing McDavid. And how could you not? But as blueliner Egor Zamula revealed, the Flyers coaches stressed in a meeting not to “give to him too much space and ice, free ice for him ... and we will try to play with the good sticks.”

As the Flyers’ top pair each mentioned, the defense will need the forward group’s help to keep McDavid at bay. Sanheim specifically mentioned the guys up top could help stop McDavid from swinging and building speed, something No. 97 likes to do with a big loop and constant crossovers in his own end before heading up ice in a burst of speed. The forwards can also squeeze him out and limit the space he has in the neutral zone because, as Sanheim said, “It’s kind of hard on the D if he’s coming at your full speed.”

One guy who can stay with him, aside from Tippett, is Jett Luchanko. The 18-year-old is known for his strong defensive play — and his speed. According to NHL Edge, he has already been clocked at 22.32 miles per hour. It’s not far off McDavid’s top speed of 22.72 this season.

“I don’t know if they’re going to match him up against him or not,” Tortorella said. “I’m not afraid of it. We did some tape work with him yesterday, and just the conversations you have with him when you’re doing tape, you can see his intelligence and maturity. So, yeah, I’ll play him against anybody.”

Luchanko said it’s exciting, the prospect of playing in a game against McDavid. His fellow Canadian is someone he’s watched growing up, “so just to see him out there will be something cool,” he said Monday.

And what about playing against him? The bench boss was asked if he’d like to see the matchup.

“Let’s not make a bigger deal out of it,” he said. “I’m just telling you, I’m not afraid of playing him anywhere.”

Breakaways

Defenseman Nick Seeler rejoined the team for morning skate Tuesday. He did not participate in line rushes or take much contact. ... Center Scott Laughton and blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen did not skate. Tortorella said before the team took to the ice, “I got to wait until after the skate. We’ve got some bumps and bruises, and we’ll see what happens from there.” ... Winger Joel Farabee, who missed practice Monday in Calgary was back on the ice and said he was good to go for the game.