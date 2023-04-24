Flyers defenseman Justin Braun officially announces his retirement after 13 seasons

The sense of humor in the Flyers’ dressing room just got a little less dry and witty.

Thirty-six-year-old defenseman Justin Braun officially announced his retirement from the NHL after 13 seasons via the NHL Alumni Association on Monday. Braun had previously told the media “that’s it” after the final game of the season against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 13. The Flyers made it a special day for him, as he took a solo lap prior to the start of warmups, and his father, Paul, stood behind the bench during the first period of the game.

Braun spent the first nine years of his career with the San Jose Sharks, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2007 draft. A reliable, stay-at-home defenseman, Braun suited up for 607 games with the Sharks (24 goals, 130 assists, plus-24), which ranks 10th in franchise history.

On June 18, 2019, the Sharks traded Braun to the Flyers for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 third-round pick. He spent four seasons with the Flyers, collecting nine goals, 34 assists, and posting an even plus-minus in 227 games. With the Flyers out of playoff contention last season, Braun was traded at the deadline to the New York Rangers in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Flyers in the offseason.

Braun was a healthy scratch for 31 games this season, but even though his role on the ice was diminished, he served an important role in the locker room. He was viewed as a mentor to some of the Flyers’ younger players, including 22-year-old defenseman Cam York. In the season prior, Braun filled in on the top pairing for an injured Ryan Ellis alongside Ivan Provorov, despite beginning the season as a third-pair defenseman.

He earned the Yanick Dupre Class Guy Memorial Award at the end of this season, which is awarded by the Philadelphia chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association to the Flyer who best illustrates character, dignity, and respect for the sport on and off the ice.

In total, Braun played 842 career NHL games and scored 199 points. He also played 119 playoff games (three goals, 13 assists), reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 with the Sharks, who lost 4-2 to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Braun hails from Saint Paul, Minnesota. Prior to embarking upon his professional career, Braun played for four years at the University of Massachusetts.