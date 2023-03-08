Tony DeAngelo to have hearing with NHL Public Safety after spearing incident

Things got chippy between the Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena, but with two minutes and 40 seconds remaining in the game, Flyers defenseman Tony DeAngelo took it a step too far.

Following a shot on goal by James van Riemsdyk, a small scrum gathered around the Tampa net. DeAngelo skated from behind the net, stuck his stick into the scrum and jabbed it between Corey Perry’s legs. The Flyers defenseman was assessed a five-minute major penalty for spearing as well as a game misconduct. DeAngelo was subsequently jumped by several Lightning players who were unhappy with the dirty play.

NHL Player Safety announced Wednesday that DeAngelo will have a hearing today to discuss potential supplemental discipline for his actions in the Flyers’ 5-2 loss.

The Flyers were down 4-2 when DeAngelo speared Perry. Just under 20 seconds into the ensuing Lightning power play, Nikita Kucherov scored the final goal of the game.

After the game, DeAngelo said he was trying to “give him a little shot,” but he wasn’t aiming between the legs. He said Perry had slashed him and talked trash all game but declined to fight him.

“Replay probably looks a bit worse than it was meant to be,” DeAngelo said. “But it is what it is. I took 30 punches on the ground, and when I get up, they don’t let me do what I got to do. So it’s whatever.”

The Flyers defenseman figures to receive some sort of his suspension for his actions, given the deliberate nature of the action and the area targeted. After the game, DeAngelo tried to explain what happened:

DeAngelo, 27, was previously suspended three times in junior hockey by the OHL and once in the NHL while a member of the Arizona Coyotes. His first two suspensions were for violating the league’s Harassment and Abuse/Diversity Policy. He then was suspended for abuse of an official. In 2017, he was suspended for physical assault of a referee while with the Coyotes. He was also fined $14,388.90.

This story is developing and will be updated.