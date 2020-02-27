The Flyers are ninth in the league in scoring. They have more goals than the Pittsburgh Penguins and the same number (205) as the St. Louis Blues. Didn’t see that coming in September.
The contributions are coming from all precincts, which has taken some heat off the top unit. Following the Flyers unsightly 5-0 loss to the Devils on Feb. 6, coach Alain Vigneault put Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek alongside Sean Couturier.
The Flyers are 7-2 since, outscoring opponents 40-23. The first line has 11 of those goals. The rest of the roster has the other 29.
As James van Riemsdyk pointed out on Thursday, they have no scorers among the league’s top-25.
“That allows us to be tough matchups for different teams,” said van Riemsdyk, who has as many points since Feb. 6 (nine) as Couturier, “and on different nights you’re going to have a number of guys being able to contribute. That’s been one of our strengths, for sure.”
Travis Konecny has been the Flyers’ leading scorer over the last nine games. His 13 points since Feb. 6 have moved him into a tie for 30th league-wide.
The Islanders and Columbus are the only other teams in the East playoff chase without a top-30 scorer, but they don’t have nearly the offensive prowess as the Flyers. The Islanders have scored 29 fewer goals, and the Blue Jackets have scored 35 fewer.
“So many times [this year], me, G [Giroux], or Coots [Couturier] didn’t have any points, and we’d still find a way to score four or five goals,” Voracek said. “Let’s be honest. That didn’t happen very often in the past. We are extremely deep. It feels like every time somebody’s off scoring-wise, somebody else is picking it up. That’s what good teams do. That’s what good teams have.”
The Rangers are the next challenge. They went into Montreal on Thursday having won eight of their last nine and were riding an eight-game road winning streak. Philadelphia hosts New York on Friday. When the Flyers play at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, it’ll be the Rangers third game in less than four days.
The Flyers depth could come in handy, especially if trade-deadline centers Derek Grant and Nate Thompson get up to speed.
“Right now, it gives us balance on four lines," Vigneault said. But "we cannot win if Coots’ line is not going. We’re no different than any other team. You need your top players to perform. But on some nights when they are getting checked a little more and it is a little challenging, you need some guys to step to the forefront. And with our record ... we have that depth and contributions from different people.”
The Flyers beat New York, 5-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Dec. 23, and will play the Rangers twice in three days. Goaltender Carter Hart has Friday’s game (7 p.m., NBCSP). Vigneault declined to name a starter for Sunday (noon, NBC10), though the money here is on Brian Elliott. Sunday will be the 10th day since Elliott last played.
“The Rangers are one of our biggest rivals,” Vigneault said. “Both teams are battling real hard to get into the playoffs. They’re the best games. They’re the games you look forward to it."
When Vigneault coached in New York from 2013-18, the Flyers were 9-10-2 against New York. The Rangers also beat the Flyers in a seven-game playoff series in 2014.
“Both teams will play with bite, play with an edge,” the coach said. "It’s going to be great for the fans here. It’s going to be great for the fans in New York.”
Center Kevin Hayes and defenseman Matt Niskanen each had a maintenance day on Thursday. Nolan Patrick took Hayes’ place, while Shayne Gostisbehere filled in for Niskanen during the practice. Vigneault expects Hayes and Niskanen in the lineup Friday. ... The Flyers hosted 15-year-old cancer patient Blake Steigauf on Thursday in conjunction with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Steigauf signed a one-day contract after he skated with the team. He then had lunch with the players, which led general manager Chuck Fletcher to quip, “That’s the signing bonus.” ... Annalise Schultz, the granddaughter of Flyers’ alum Dave Schultz, passed away Wednesday after battling brain cancer. She was 9.