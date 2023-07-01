Flyers announce full development camp schedule and roster

The future of the Flyers will be on display next week in Voorhees, as the team will host its annual development camp from July 2-6 at the Flyers Training Center.

The Flyers announced their full five-day camp schedule and roster Saturday morning. All on-ice sessions will be free and open to the public.

Thirty-nine players have been invited to the camp, including eight of the team’s 10 draft picks from this past week in Nashville. Fans will have to wait to see top pick Matvei Michkov though, as the Russian phenom will not be in attendance. Russian goaltender and 2021 third-round pick Egor Zavragin will also be absent, as will 2022 first-rounder Cutter Gauthier.

The roster is highlighted by wingers Tyson Foerster, Bobby Brink, and Elliot Desnoyers, and defensemen Emil Andrae, Helge Grans, and first-round pick Oliver Bonk. Former first-round pick Foerster, who impressed during eight games with the Flyers (three goals, seven points), is widely expected to make the team this year out of training camp. Brink and Andre rank among the team’s prospects, while development camp will provide a first look at the 6-foot-4, 205-pound Grans, who was acquired in June as part of the Ivan Provorov trade.

Bonk, the No. 22 overall pick this year, is the headliner among the rookie class in Voorhees but he’s far from alone. Goaltender Carson Bjarnason (second-round), third-round pick Denver Barkey, and fourth-rounders Cole Knuble and Alex Čiernik will be other intriguing rookies to watch.

While Gauthier won’t be in attendance, last year’s second pick Devin Kaplan, who just wrapped up his freshman year at Boston University will. Finn Samu Tuomaala, a 2021 second-rounder, and 2020 fourth-rounder Zayde Wisdom will also participate. Ethan Samson, who is likely Lehigh Valley bound, and Hunter McDonald (Northeastern) are two young defensemen to watch.

Looking for a good story or two on the roster? Defenseman Alexander Tertyshny, the son of former Flyers defenseman Dmitri Tertyshny, who tragically died in a boating accident in 1999, will participate as a camp invite. Forward Connor MacPherson, the twin brother of 2023 sixth-rounder Ryan MacPherson, was also a camp invite.

The on-ice sessions begin Sunday at 10:15 a.m. and will be led by Flyers’ director of player development, Riley Armstrong, and assistant director of player development, Nick Schultz, along with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms coaching staff. The players will be broken up into two groups, Team Clarke and Team Lindros. In addition to the on-ice drills, players will take part in strength and conditioning sessions, as well as off-ice topics including social media training and sports psychology education. The camp will conclude with a 5-on-5 scrimmage on July 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Full schedule