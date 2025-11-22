Flyers put on offensive clinic, defeating Devils 6-3 as franchise honors legend Bernie Parent

Bernie Parent surely liked an easy night or two between the pipes. He probably also liked it when his team staked him to a big lead.

On Saturday night, as the Flyers honored the Hall of Fame goalie, who backstopped the Orange and Black to consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975 and died on Sept. 21 at the age of 80, the Flyers put on an offensive show.

The Flyers defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3, giving them two straight wins and three in the past four.

Bruce Springsteen once sang: “If I should fall behind, wait for me.” Fans should heed that because despite trailing — once again — the Flyers came back.

This time with authority.

First, they trailed 1-0 on a Timo Meier power-play goal that saw Sean Couturier’s clearing attempt go off the leg of Nico Hischier and stay in the zone. It led to sustained pressure by the Devils, with Meier just missing at the right post, before the Swiss forward grabbed a puck out of mid-air, got a shot on goal, and buried the rebound.

For the record, it is the Flyers’ 11th win of the season and ninth comeback win. But this may have been the flashiest one.

The Flyers scored five unanswered goals beginning with Noah Cates 83 seconds after Meier’s goal. Devils goalie Jake Allen knocked away the centering attempt by Cates, but defenseman Egor Zamula, skating in his first game since Nov. 1, hopped on it and put a shot on goal. Allen made the save and then swatted the puck away again, but this time right to Cates for his fifth goal of the season and first since Nov. 6.

Then from 12:06 to 12:32, the Flyers set a franchise record with three goals in 26 seconds.

Matvei Michkov gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead with his fifth of the season and fourth in seven games. Sean Couturier tipped a cross-ice pass by Meier inside the Flyers’ blue line, forcing Hischier to skate past the puck. Couturier sent the puck to Michkov as the Russian winger, skating in his 100th NHL game, split through the defense and outskated three Devils before beating Allen stick-side.

In the blink of an eye, technically nine seconds later, it was 3-1 Flyers. Off the face-off, won by Cates, they transitioned the puck up the ice with Travis Konecny sending the pass across the ice to a flying Cates. He dipped the shoulder on Juho Lammikko and sent a pass from the right face-off circle to Tyson Foerster in the left circle for the one-timer.

Foerster scored again, 17 seconds later, this time from the right circle. Nick Seeler poked the puck away, and Cates scooped up the puck in the neutral zone, creating a three-on-two for the Flyers. Cates dished the puck over to Foerster, and he sent a blistering wrister past Allen. He now has seven goals on the season.

In the second period, Bobby Brink added to the goal total with his sixth of the season. Along the boards in front of the Flyers’ bench, Couturier protected the puck from Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton and then forward Connor Brown before finding Brink as he looped in the neutral zone. The Minnesotan skated in and appeared to use Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler as a screen to beat Allen and give the Flyers a 5-1 lead.

Hischier did score in the middle frame to make it 5-2, taking a pass from defenseman Luke Hughes. And he scored again with 6:33 left in regulation when he deflected in a Šimon Nemec point shot.

But Dan Vladař also came up big in his own right. In the third period, he stopped Meier off a cross-crease pass on a two-on-one and robbed Hischier between his pair of goals when the Devils captain had two big chances while shorthanded. And he got some help on a weird carom, with Jamie Dyrsdale and Cates keeping a loose puck in the crease out of the net.

Trevor Zegras then put the game away when he roofed the shot on a breakaway. Christian Dvorak knocked the puck away from Brown, and Owen Tippett tracked it down to feed Zegras. It is the seventh goal of the season for Zegras, who scored just 12 times last season and bested his high from 2023-24 when he was held to 31 games due to injury.

Breakaways

Zamula and Seeler each had a plus-minus of plus-five. ... Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim skated in his 599th NHL game.

Up next

The Flyers begin a four-game road trip on Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m., NBCSP).