Emil Andrae has a strong showing, Alexei Kolosov struggles in goal in Flyers’ preseason win over Devils

It was a tradition unlike any other.

Except it wasn’t.

The grand finale of the preseason is notoriously an opportunity for teams to suit up their opening night roster for one last dress rehearsal. But with their opponent, the New Jersey Devils, hanging out in Prague to open the season in the NHL Global Series on Friday, the Flyers did not send out their usuals.

In a matchup of Metropolitan Division rivals, it was more like a battle between the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Utica Comets. The Flyers only dressed four guys expected to break camp: Garnet Hathaway, Noah Cates, Erik Johnson, and Ivan Fedotov. The Devils dressed a handful too, like New York City native Kevin Labanc.

Here are our observations from the Flyers’ final preseason game, a 5-4 win against the Devils.

Sam Ersson’s backup, Fedotov, got some work in. He faced just eight shots in 29 minutes, 54 seconds, with four coming in each period. He did allow one goal, with the marker coming on a one-timer from Devils’ Ryan Schmelzer. According to Natural Stat Trick, he did not face a single high-danger shot but saw five from the mid-range.

Fedotov split the game with Alexei Kolosov and after an impressive debut on Monday, where he allowed one goal on eight shots, he let three slip past him on 14 shots on Thursday night.

Olle Lycksell continues to state his case as a guy who should hop on the plane west. The forward, playing in his fifth game — the Flyers have played seven preseason games total — notched his second goal and fourth point. Devils goalie Isaac Poulter couldn’t control a bobbling puck in his crease and Lycksell corralled it and scored on the backhand around his pad.

During development and rookie camps, Sawyer Boulton said he learned from his dad. On Thursday, he proved it. The son of former NHL enforcer Eric Boulton dropped the gloves not once, but twice with Devils’ Samuel Laberge. The younger Boulton, who signed a deal with Lehigh Valley in the summer, got dropped quickly and earned a cut in the first fight, but fared better in the second — although he got two penalty minutes for instigating, five for fighting, and a 10-minute misconduct.

Emil Andrae continued to impress and stake his claim as the Flyers’ eighth defenseman. One day after coach John Tortorella said he “has quietly gone about his business and has had a good camp,” Andrae notched a goal and two assists. He gave the Flyers a 3-2 lead as he scored from the top of the left faceoff circle. In the third period, he feathered a cross-ice pass from the left point to Anthony Richard in the right circle for a one-timer on the power play.

The other assist Andrae had was the secondary on a power-play goal by Noah Cates, coming off a sweet pass to the forward in the slot by Richard from the bottom of the left circle. Tortorella said on Wednesday, “We need to try to unlock him a little bit in trying to create some offense, too.” May be too early to say mission accomplished but it’s a start with his first goal of the preseason.

Breakaways

Darryl Williams served as the head coach on Thursday. … JR Avon had an impressive game, showing off his speed. He notched a flashy goal in the second on the power play when he streaked down the right side and cut across the crease to bury the puck.

Up next

The Flyers preseason is a wrap. They have a few more practices in Voorhees — Friday, Monday, and Tuesday — before the start of the NHL season. The first game, and the one where Matvei Michkov makes his NHL debut, is Oct. 11 against the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m., NBCSP).