Flyers edge Devils, stay alive in race for NHL Eastern Conference wild-card spot

It was ugly.

But ugly wins count just as much as pretty ones. Because, when you need wins and points when postseason aspirations are still on the line, the only question that is asked is how, not how many.

On Saturday night, the Flyers didn’t get many but all they needed was one as they beat the New Jersey Devils, 1-0. The victory keeps the Flyers still in it to win it, aka the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

It took a while for the Flyers to get on the board. Across the first 20-plus minutes, they could have used the energy The Wayne Train brought to the Orange and Black for 584 games. Former Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds signed a one-day contract on Friday to officially hang up his skates. The roar that went up at the Wells Fargo Center when he walked onto the ice to drop the ceremonial puck before Saturday’s game was deafening.

The vibes were immaculate but faded until Travis Konecny broke through in the second period with, what else, a shorthanded goal. The roar was once again deafening. The Flyers’ top scorer — and now the NHL’s leader in shorties — started the play by checking the stick of the Devils’ Dawson Mercer so he couldn’t corral the loose puck. Nick Seeler swatted it up to Scott Laughton, who found his buddy streaking down the middle. Konecny scored his 33rd of the season, where else, glove side.

The Flyers had chances throughout the night to get goals, and insurance goals. Tyson Foerster had a stellar night getting open in front and creating chances. He had a chance just 30 seconds into the third period but was stoned by Kaapo Kahkonen. Travis Sanheim had a backhand opportunity from 11 feet out and Sean Couturier just missed on his backhand attempt after Garnet Hathaway had a takeaway on a lost offensive-zone faceoff.

But the critical component, aside from Sam Ersson looking like his old self — cool, calm, and collected — was that his teammates blocked shot after shot after shot. They blocked 22 and he stopped all 20 that got through. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a team effort.

And as the roar for the final minute and the loud “LET’S GO, FLYERS” chants alongside Gritty banging his drum reverberated around the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers kept themselves alive for one more day.

Breakaways

The Flyers went with the same lineup as Thursday night’s 4-1 win against the New York Rangers. ... Scott Laughton skated in his 600th NHL game, all with the Flyers. ... The goal was Konecny’s 400th NHL point (174 goals and 226 assists) in 563 games. ... The Flyers won consecutive games for the first time since they won four straight out of the All-Star break.

Up next

The Flyers wrap up the regular season on Tuesday, hosting the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center (7 p.m., NBCSP).