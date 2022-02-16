On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo announced the winners of the Flyers Hometown Assist Award. The program, which was launched in 2020 to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19, awards a $100,000 each in free advertising assets to five local businesses in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

This year’s recipients were Beverly Shakur Catering (South Philadelphia), Devil’s Creek Brewery (Collingswood, NJ), Human Resources on the Move (Philadelphia), The New Lou and Choo’s (North Philadelphia) and Wooder Ice (Philadelphia). The five business will immediately begin receiving advertising assets through the remainder of the 2021-2022 regular season. This includes radio commercials, digital/social promotions, and in-arena activations and LED signage.

The Flyers also awarded 10 additional businesses with access to a hospitality suite at a Flyers game this season to utilize as a networking tool with exiting or potential clients. Those businesses were: Krupansky Fencing, Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine, Revcarto, BTC Envelopes & Printing, A&I Security, Philly Games, Rosales Communications, Salvadore Enterprises, City Hydration and Scannicchios Restaurant.

“The Philadelphia Flyers are more than a hockey team — we’re an institution in this city — and we’re committed to giving back, especially during challenging times like the past two years,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations, Philadelphia Flyers.

“The Flyers organization has an incredible platform from which we can make a real difference in local communities, and this program has provided a real boost to local small businesses who need some help. Seeing the excitement on the faces of this year’s winners is so rewarding, and it’s a reminder of how much of an impact we can make in Philly and throughout the region.”

The winners include three-Black owned businesses (Beverly Shakur Catering, Human Resources on the Move, Lou and Choo’s), two-female owned business (Devil’s Creek Brewery and Human Resources on the Move), and two Hispanic-owned businesses (Wooder Ice and Lou and Choo’s).

“This year’s Hometown Assist winners represent an amazing, diverse collection of businesses that mean so much to our city and the entire region. We work every day to make a positive impact in our communities, and this program has made an incredible difference for so many local businesses and the families they support” said Joe Meade, Vice President of Community Relations and Government Affairs, Philadelphia Flyers.

Businesses were selected based on their community service efforts, the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses, and the potential for growth with increased assets.

To learn more about the Flyers Hometown Assist program or any of the businesses that were selected please see the full release here.