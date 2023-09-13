Flyers bring back trademark double logo look at center ice

While the Flyers are embarking on a self-proclaimed “new era of orange,” the organization’s top figures have been quick to point out that turning a new page doesn’t mean forgetting the past.

In fact, the Flyers seem to be doubling down on the glory days of past, bringing back popular former players like Danny Brière (general manager), Keith Jones (president of hockey operations), and John LeClair (special adviser), as well as returning the team’s primary uniform color to burnt orange.

The Flyers delivered another tip of the cap to the past on Wednesday, bringing back the unique double logo look at center ice.

» READ MORE: Flyers announce ‘new era of orange’ with Danny Brière and Keith Jones hires

Advertisement

The Flyers tweeted out a video of the arena’s crew preparing and painting the ice for the 2023-24 season. The video, which included the caption “resurfacing tradition,” revealed the return of the double logos and the retro center ice red line.

The painted double logos at center ice were a trademark of the Flyers under the team’s late founder Ed Snider, who believed the look was distinctive and symmetrical, according to longtime Flyers.com contributor Bill Meltzer. The Flyers switched to a single logo ahead of the 2019-20 season, the same look as the rest of the NHL. Fans have clamored for a return to the tradition since and many were delighted to see their voices were heard Wednesday.

The Flyers open training camp next Thursday in Voorhees and play their first home exhibition game at the Wells Fargo Center with the double logo on Sept. 30 against the New Jersey Devils.