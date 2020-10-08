The Flyers didn’t plan it that way, but they went heavy on offense in the two-day NHL draft, selecting four forwards among their five picks.
They had only five picks in the seven rounds because they made two trades in which they got a higher selection for a pair of later ones.
Heading into the second day of the draft Wednesday, general manager Chuck Fletcher said there were 15 players he and his staff would be happy to select in the second round. “And we were able to draft two of them,” he said after Wednesday’s virtual draft.
He was referring to defenseman Emil Andrae (second round) and right winger/center Zayde Wisdom (fourth round).
Assistant general manager Brent Flahr said the Flyers regard Wisdom as a winger.
“If and when he does make it,” Flahr said, “he’s a player our fans are going to love just because of the heart and passion he plays with.”
Here is a rundown of the Flyers' selections:
FIRST ROUND (23rd overall): Tyson Foerster, 6-foot-1, 194-pound RW
Foerster had 36 goals (18 on the power play) and 82 points in 62 OHL games last season for Barrie. He has a booming shot and good passing skills but must improve his speed and defense. He gives the organization a much-needed sniper.
SECOND ROUND (54th overall): Emil Andrae, 5-9, 181-pound D
A quick, puck-moving defenseman who has been compared to Boston’s Torey Krug and the Rangers' Adam Fox, Andrae had 11 goals, 38 points and a plus-12 rating in 40 games with HV71 in Sweden last season. He makes up for his lack of size with his competitiveness and strong lower body.
FOURTH ROUND (94th overall): Zayde Wisdom, 5-10½, 195-pound RW/C
A rugged power forward, he has a terrific shot, plays with lots of energy, and likes to go to the dirty areas on the ice. He blossomed with Kingston in the OHL last season (29 goals, 59 points in 62 games), but needs to improve his skating. The Flyers traded up with Tampa Bay to get him.
FIFTH ROUND (135th overall): Elliot Desnoyers, 5-11, 172-pound LW
He plays the game with a relentless style, and the Flyers traded Nashville their 202nd and 209th overall picks to move to 135 and draft Desnoyers. He had 11 goals and 35 points in 61 games last season for Monctonin the QMJHL. McKeen’s Hockey ranked him 89th overall (third round).
SIXTH ROUND (178th overall): Connor McClennon, 5-8, 165-pound RW
Flahr said the diminutive McClennon has a high motor and a great shot but needs to get stronger. Playing for Winnipeg, a WHL team coached by James Patrick (Nolan’s uncle), he collected 21 goals and 49 points in 42 games. Another Alex DeBrinkat? The Flyers can only hope.