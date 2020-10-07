The Flyers have had good-to-great success in the second round of the draft over the years. They have selected players such as Bobby Clarke, Bill Clement, Tom Bladon, Pelle Lindbergh, Peter Zezel, Scott Mellanby, Mikael Renberg, Janne Niinimaa, Robert Hagg, and Carter Hart.
They hope Emil Andrae, a small but speedy defenseman from Sweden, is just as effective as some of those players.
Andrae, a sturdy 5-9, 181-pounder, was chosen in the second round (54th overall) Wednesday by the Flyers. He has a quick shot and lots of offensive talent and could be used on the power play down the road. Playing for HV71, he had 11 goals and 38 points in 40 games last season.
“I like his offensive dynamic," Flyers scout Mark Greig said. “He’s a good skater and a heads-up player that’s a real crafty puckhandler. He has vision. At times you can see him slow down the game in transition and then going forward.”
Greig said Andrae "can also be dynamic off the offensive blueline and find offense. I think that’s the strength of his game. He’s a little undersized but he’s pretty aware, so he doesn’t get himself into trouble.”
Andrae said he has heard some people say he’s too small for the NHL: “From Day 1, I hear that, but it’s not an issue for me as long as you can move the puck,” he said from Sweden.
McKeen’s Hockey rated him at 51. TSN draft expert Crain Button rated him as the draft’s 64th best prospect. Button had Ontario Hockey League winger Martin Chromiak (23 goals in 36 games), who was still available, at 41.
The NHL’s Central Scoutung rated the lefthanded-shooting Andrae, who has one assist over five games in his current season, as the 15th-best European skater.
This story will be updated throughout the day. The Flyers have five more selections Wednesday.