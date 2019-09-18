The Flyers made eight roster trims Wednesday, including impressive 19-year-old defenseman Egor Zamula.
Zamula, a 6-foot-3, 178-pound Russian, had an eye-opening camp and was returned to Calgary in the Western Hockey League. He had 56 points in 61 games with Calgary last season.
Ron Hextall, then the Flyers general manager, signed the undrafted free agent to an entry-level deal last year.
New Flyers coach Alain Vigneault liked what he saw from Zamula.
“There’s a young kid that’s got good mobility and can make good plays with the puck,” Vigneault said after Zamula, showing poise beyond his years, made a strong preseason debut Monday against the Islanders. “There’s no doubt in my mind he’s got a chance to play [with the Flyers] at some point.”
The Flyers returned three other players to their junior teams: defensemen Mason Millman (Saginaw in the Ontario Hockey League) and Wyatte Wylie (Everett in the Western Hockey League) and right winger Egor Serdyuk (Victoriaville in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League).
The Flyers also released four players who were in camp on amateur-tryout invites: left wingers Max Golod, Ben McCartney (who was injured before camp) and Mika Cyr, and defenseman Sean Comrie.
The Flyers have 54 players left in camp. General manager Chuck Fletcher said there will be more roster cuts this weekend as players are assigned to the AHL’s Phantoms.
The Flyers (0-1-1) will play their third preseason game Thursday, hosting the Boston Bruins. The game will be shown on NBC Sports Philadelphia.