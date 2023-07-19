The Flyers’ Community Caravan tour hits Dan Hilferty’s hometown of Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — Tina Garcia received a text Wednesday morning from her uncle saying the Flyers organization was holding its annual Community Caravan in Ocean City. The message sparked a memory from last summer’s event. Her 9-year-old daughter, Avery, recognized Gritty.

“Proud mom moment. Gritty is on the beach riding a bike and my daughter is the only one that goes, ‘That’s Gritty!’” Garcia said of seeing the Flyers mascot last summer at Ocean City. “I got a picture of them, so I’m hoping to get an autograph.”

Garcia, a former hockey player from Somers Point, has always been a Flyers fan but realized that she and her daughter, who plays street hockey for Egg Harbor Township, could share their love for the team together. Although it’s been rough the past few years for the fan base, they’ve still bonded.

“We want another trophy!” Garcia said with a laugh Wednesday at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center.

The Flyers are in rebuilding mode. They have made several front office changes, including hiring Keith Jones as president of hockey operations and Danny Brière as general manager. And part of the rebuilding process is reconnecting with the fan base, said Flyers governor and Comcast Spectacor chairman and CEO Dan Hilferty, who was hired in February.

“We’re really committed and serious about the new era of orange,” Hilferty said. “Sure, the color of the sweaters, the jerseys are one thing, but also we felt that it was time for a reboot, reconnection to the fans, so being out there in public is a key component to that.”

During its seventh annual Community Caravan, the Flyers arranged a three-stop “Shore Tour,” starting with North Wildwood, Ocean City, and Sea Isle City from Wednesday through Friday. Besides holding the public event, the Flyers also donated hockey equipment, including sticks and pinnies, to a recreation center in each of those towns.

Ocean City, though, holds a special place for Hilferty. It’s where he was raised.

Hilferty, 66, attended St. Augustine Prep in Buena Vista Township and spent most days at the City Sports and Civic Center, playing basketball on the court. Now, he watches his grandchildren, who took part in Wednesday’s festivities, make memories on the same stomping ground.

“When I was a senior in high school, the Flyers won their first Stanley Cup,” Hilferty said, referring to 1974. “I can remember the excitement throughout school. So now to be here, all these years later, to be in the role as chairman and CEO of Comcast Spectacor and governor for the Flyers, everything goes full circle. It’s special.”

Before the public gathered outdoors for games and activities, Hilferty spoke with a group of kids in the Morning Sports Camp, a nine-week summer day camp in Ocean City for children ages 7 to 12. The Flyers have donated equipment to the Morning Sports Camp for a number of years.

Hilferty introduced Jones, a former Flyers right winger, to the group of kids, joking: “If I were you, I would get his autograph, because someday that’s going to be worth a lot of money.” Then the two helped give out slices of Manco & Manco pizza while chatting and taking pictures with the campers.

It was everything that Jackie Adams, assistant supervisor of recreation, hoped it would be. Adams, who grew up in Ocean City, attended the camp at a young age and recalls the Flyers holding a day clinic.

“To see a big organization like the Flyers set aside time for our little camp every summer, it’s really special,” Adams said. “It leaves distinct memories; I remember it. It’s expanded so much for us personally. It was just a little clinic. But now they have more players coming, the games they have, Gritty’s coming out — it’s a really cool community event.”

Right winger Tyson Foerster, who stood out at Flyers development camp, and left winger Joel Farabee were in attendance signing autographs, while former broadcaster Steve Coates and fellow retired players Scott Hartnell, Dave Schultz, and Bob Kelly also participated at the event.

Last season, the Flyers finished 31-38-13 and failed to make the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. It’ll take time to get the franchise back to where it was, Jones said, but these events aid in generating more interest.

“A lot of new faces, especially with management,” Farabee said. “For them to be here is awesome, and building off that, change is good. I think everyone is looking for a fresh start and I think the fans are, too. Everyone’s looking forward to this season and what we’re going to bring to the table.”