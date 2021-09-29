As the Flyers kicked off their first preseason game, Gritty stood in the stands holding a sign declaring “Welcome to the preseason where points don’t matter and everything’s made up.”

While the first half is certainly true — the number of points at the end of the game don’t affect the Flyers regular season — for some players, these games are as real as it gets.

Out of those sitting on the Flyers bench Tuesday night, only a small percentage of the players already have their roles locked in. The rest were fighting to prove they deserve playing time and roster spots.

Leading up to the game, the Flyers spoke about the new energy around the program. That energy wasn’t evident when they faced off against the New York Islanders at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. However, while the Flyers were shaking off the offseason rust, the Islanders were coming off a win over the New York Rangers.

The Flyers just needed one period to get their skates under them. After being outshot 12-5 in the first period, the Flyers came out and outshot the Islanders 6-1, with Egor Zamula’s shot finding the back of the net 5:14 into the second period.

Carter Hart, who played the first two periods, blocked the first 13 shots by the Islanders. Shortly after Zamula’s goal, a shot by Adam Pelech got through traffic and Hart to tie it. When Hart retired at the end of the second period, he had allowed the one goal on 18 shots, and the game was tied at 1-1.

Just over six minutes after Samuel Ersson stepped between the pipes for the Flyers, Noah Dobson scored a power-play goal. After that, the Flyers returned to first-period form until Maksim Sushko tied it with a wraparound goal off assists from Ryan Ellis and Ivan Provorov.

The game went into overtime, but it took the Islanders just 22 seconds to seal it with a goal by Anthony Beauvillier.

Special focus

After ending the 2021 season with the second-worst penalty kill unit in the NHL, the Flyers came out and determined to demonstrate what they learned during two detail-oriented practices focused solely on special teams.

Sean Couturier was the first to serve penalty time after he was called for tripping halfway through the first period, forcing the penalty kill unit onto the ice. Provorov, Ellis, Oskar Lindblom and Connor Bunnaman were the first to step out. While neither they nor the second unit (Nick Seeler, German Rubtsov, Cam Atkinson and Justin Braun) cleared the puck, they effectively killed off the two minutes while only giving up three shots. On the next, they gave up four shots but killed it again. When the Flyers gave up their first power-play goal, three of the four players on the unit were prospects.

The Flyers also got to show off the top two units they had been working with during training camp, with the exception of James van Riemsdyk, who has been practicing with the top unit but wasn’t on the game roster. Claude Giroux, Courturier, Lindblom (in place of van Riemsdyk), Travis Konecny, and Keith Yandle were the first unit out. Ellis, Atkinson, Derick Brassard, Provorov and Foerster went out second. The Flyers power play ranked 18th last season, scoring on 19.2% of their chances. Tuesday night, the Flyers weren’t able to prove whether this unit took a step forward or not, going 0-for-3 on power plays.

Provorov’s prodigy

In 2015, an 18-year-old defenseman from Russia entered the Flyers program when the team selected Provorov in the first round of the NHL Draft. Three years later, the Flyers signed another 18-year-old defenseman from Russia as a free agent. Although Zamula was not a first-round pick like Provorov, the older blue-liner sees something in him and has taken him under his wing.

“He’s a great kid, a great player, very poised, lots of skill,” Provorov said before the game Tuesday. “So obviously, you know, I try to help him out with anything that I can and just give advice or just help something off ice, something small. So yeah, he’s a great player, and I’m excited to see how much he grew over the summer.”

Zamula showed off how much he’s grown by scoring the Flyers first goal in the 2021-22 season. In the second period, he took aim from the left face-off circle and snuck it past goalie Cory Schneider’s right shoulder.

The two also had the chance to go out together as a pair following a power play. During that time, Provorov was able to get a shot off as well as a hit on the Islander’s Kyle Palmieri.

Braun does his thing

The new face next to Braun on the third pair did not faze Braun at all. He went out and continued to do what he does best — play defense. While some blue liners are just as focused on shooting puck, Braun has always been more focused on saving the puck. That attitude paid off for the Flyers as they fought to shake the rust off after a long preseason. The Islanders controlled the puck for most of the first two periods and entered dangerous territory multiple times. Braun helped nullify the threat multiple times. He helped send the puck into neutral territory and blocked shots, including Islanders’ power play shots.

Braun was paired with another veteran, Keith Yandle, who the Flyers signed to a one-year deal. Yandle has been known for his offensive contributions. He’s also left-handed while Braun is right-handed. Braun’s performance with Yandle on the other side of the ice showed the two may be able to play to each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

First auditions

Couturier, Giroux and Konecny are the Flyers’ first line. After that, nothing is set in stone. Atkinson, Brassard and Lindblom have been the third shift, but they have a chance to prove they deserve to be the second line. Of the three, Brassard and Atkinson are new to the organization. Brassard made a strong showing, winning 13 of 19 faceoffs, setting up a goal and coming close to scoring one of his own.

Defensively, Provorov and Ellis showed off the chemistry they’ve been working on while Braun and Yandle demonstrated how their skill sets could complement each other.

Beyond those top 10 players, everyone else was fighting for a roster spot. Out of the young players, Zamula stood out the most, helped along by the fact he scored the first goal. Maksim Sushko also managed to score during a period where the Flyers couldn’t get much offense going. Max Willman showed fight, playing a physical game with four hits.

However, the players who stood out the most were the players who had the least on the line.

What’s next

After taking Monday off instead of Wednesday, the Flyers will return to Voorhees for a practice and an intrasquad scrimmage Wednesday morning. Thursday, the Flyers will head to Boston for a 7:30 p.m. exhibition game against the Bruins. The game will be aired on TNT. The game will feature a different lineup, including Martin Jones in goal for the first two periods followed by Felix Sandstrom.