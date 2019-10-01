“Generally speaking,” Fletcher told Carchidi, "if you work at doing things the right way day after day, then you develop those good habits that allow you to have success when the game starts. It all comes down to structure and habits and details and just playing the right way. If we do, not only will we be better defensively, but we’ll have the puck more often and we’ll be able to dictate the play instead of chasing games and reacting to what the other team is doing all the time.”