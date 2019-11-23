Though Alain Vigneault initially indicated he needed to see Ivan Provorov in warmups to determine his availability for this afternoon’s game against Calgary, the Flyers coach eventually conceded any injury concerns of his top defenseman were “no big deal.”
“If he’s good to go, he’s going to play his usual minutes – in the vicinity of 24,” Vigneault said this morning. “If we need him more, we’ll use him more. It’s that simple.”
Provorov has played more than 26 minutes in the last three games, the most recent two ended in regulation.
The return of Scott Laughton from a broken finger allows the coach to go back to the typical lineup of 12 forwards and six defensemen for Saturday (1 p.m., NBCSP). In Thursday’s win at Carolina, he used 11 and 7.
Laughton will skate on the left side with Kevin Hayes and Joel Farabee. As we know by now, Vigneault’s lines should be written in pencil. Laughton’s only restriction, Vigneault said, is faceoffs.
While the coach has not been shy to call out his struggling veterans, he also said Saturday morning that he’ll be looking for Joel Farabee to play a tighter game. Over the last two weeks, the rookie has just two assists and is -4.
“I think Joel is a highly-skilled player. He’s real good with the puck. He’s gotten a little bit away from that the last couple of games,” Vigneault said. “Some of his decisions in our zone on the wall [and] some of his decisions in the offensive zone with the puck haven’t been as strong and hasn’t been as strong percentage-wise as it he was maybe early on. But he’s got so much upside, so much to work with that I’m confident he’ll be fine.”
The forwards for Saturday are set:
♦ Travis Konecny-Claude Giroux-Morgan Frost
♦ Oskar Lindblom-Sean Couturier-Jake Voracek
♦ Laughton-Hayes-Farabee
♦ James van Riemesdyk-Michael Raffl-Tyler Pitlick
Vigneault would not commit to his defensemen, citing Provorov’s (ahem) uncertainty. “I don’t want to get in who it’s going to be just in case he [Provorov] doesn’t play,” the coach said. Presumably, Robert Hagg would sit. (Underline presumably.) Stay tuned.
Carter Hart will start in goal.
The Flames have lost six in a row and have been shutout three of their last four. As if a 5-0 loss at St. Louis on Thursday wasn’t enough, the plane they had chartered to come to Philly on Thursday night was unavailable so they stayed in St. Louis an extra night. Shame, it was a nice night here in Center City last night.
Anyhow, the Flames used the extra time to bond and talk through their recent struggles. Calgary hardly looks like the team that had 107 points and won the Pacific Division last season. They were upset by Colorado in the first round, which only accelerates the heat on coach Bill Peters.