“I think Joel is a highly-skilled player. He’s real good with the puck. He’s gotten a little bit away from that the last couple of games,” Vigneault said. “Some of his decisions in our zone on the wall [and] some of his decisions in the offensive zone with the puck haven’t been as strong and hasn’t been as strong percentage-wise as it he was maybe early on. But he’s got so much upside, so much to work with that I’m confident he’ll be fine.”