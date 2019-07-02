“I don’t think July 1 is the day you should be building your team,” he said, referring to the opening of free agency. “I think it’s a day to supplement your roster. We added some pieces we thought we needed to add prior to July 1. Really the best teams, the teams that win Stanley Cups, draft and develop the key parts of their team. Our staff has worked hard the past several seasons to accumulate a lot of top young talent. I think it’s incumbent upon everyone in our organization to make sure we do our best to develop those players.”