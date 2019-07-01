The result was a deal with an average annual cap hit of $7.14 million for a player who has scored more than 20 goals just once in his five NHL seasons, and it’s worth comparing Hayes’ contract to those that other free-agent forwards have signed this summer. William Karlsson, 26, who scored 43 goals two years ago, will cost the Vegas Golden Knights just $5.9 million in annual cap space over his eight-year deal. Brock Nelson is 27 years old, 6-foot-3, and 212 pounds. He has four seasons of at least 20 goals in his six-year career, and the Islanders retained him for six years at an average annual value (AAV) of $6 million. They also kept Jordan Eberle, 29, for five years at an AAV of $5.5 million. Eberle has never scored fewer than 18 goals in an 82-game season in any of his nine years in the league.