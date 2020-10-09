Right winger Justin “Mr. Game 7” Williams, 39, who was drafted in the first round by the Flyers in 2000, announced his retirement. He won three Stanley Cups (one with Carolina, two with Los Angeles) during a 19-year career in which he scored 320 goals. He had seven goals and eight assists in nine career Game 7s. .... Former Flyers defenseman Luke Schenn re-signed with Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, getting a one-year $800,000 deal. … Radko Gudas, another ex-Flyers defenseman, signed a three-year deal with Florida that carries an annual $2.5 million cap hit. ... Former Caps goalie Braden Holtby signed a two-year deal with Vancouver ($4.3 million annual cap hit). Another goalie, Anton Khudobin, signed a three-year, $10 million deal to stay in Dallas.