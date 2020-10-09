The NHL’s free-agency period opened Friday, and it wasn’t expected to generate the frenzied spending of past years.
Blame the flat salary cap ($81.5 million) and the fact that teams are financially strapped, and the revenue stream is unknown because it hasn’t been determined whether fans will be allowed attend games in 2020-21
Players didn’t get crazy contracts Friday in the first three hours of free agency, but many signed modest deals, including goalie Henrik Lundqvist, the long-time Rangers star who signed a one-year contract with Washington for $1.5 million, and former Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds, who is headed to Toronto. Lundqvist, 38, is the sixth-winningest goalie (459 victories) in NHL history.
Simmonds, 32, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with his hometown team, the Maple Leafs. Simmonds, who had a terrific eight-year career with the Flyers, will make the Maple Leafs tougher to play against, but his production has faded the last two seasons.
The Flyers were quiet in the first three hours of free agency, and they lost one of their hustling bottom-six wingers, Tyler Pitlick, to Arizona. Pitlick, 28, signed a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $1.75 million. He earned $1 million last season, when he had eight goals, 20 points, 132 hits and a plus-11 rating in 63 games. In the postseason, he was one of the Flyers who displayed the most energy.
Derek Grant, a center who played seven late-season games and had five points with the Flyers after being acquired from Anaheim, went back to the Ducks (three years, $1.5 million cap hit). Grant, acquired for a fourth-round pick and a minor-league foward Kyle Criscuolo, had no goals in 15 postseason games with Philadelphia. .
The Flyers could use a veteran defenseman to replace the retired Matt Niskanen, and they need an upgrade on offense. They had a productive regular season, but scored a total of two goals in their four losses to the Islanders in the conference semifinals. They averaged just 2.1 goals in their 13 playoff games.
Kevin Shattenkirk, 31, who was a potential replacement for Niskanen, signed a three-year deal with Anaheim ($3.9 million annual cap hit). Shattenkirk won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay last month.
Right winger Bobby Ryan, 33. a Cherry Hill native, signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Detroit. He returned last season after a bout with alcoholism and had five goals in 24 games with Ottawa. For his perseverance and dedication to hockey, he won the Masterton Trophy after the season.
Ryan, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft, has 254 career goals..
In one of the day’s biggest developments, Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay put 5-foot-8 center Tyler Johnson on waivers because they need to sign some restricted free agents. A team can grab Johnson, 30, but would absorb his four-year deal, one that carries an annual $5 million cap hit.
Two years ago, Johnson had 29 goals, and he had 14 goals and 17 points in 65 games last season.
The Lightning are reportedly trying to deal veteran defenseman Braydon Coburn, 35, a former Flyer who has a year left on a $1.7 million contract.
Right winger Justin “Mr. Game 7” Williams, 39, who was drafted in the first round by the Flyers in 2000, announced his retirement. He won three Stanley Cups (one with Carolina, two with Los Angeles) during a 19-year career in which he scored 320 goals. He had seven goals and eight assists in nine career Game 7s. .... Former Flyers defenseman Luke Schenn re-signed with Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay, getting a one-year $800,000 deal. … Radko Gudas, another ex-Flyers defenseman, signed a three-year deal with Florida that carries an annual $2.5 million cap hit. ... Former Caps goalie Braden Holtby signed a two-year deal with Vancouver ($4.3 million annual cap hit). Another goalie, Anton Khudobin, signed a three-year, $10 million deal to stay in Dallas.
