“Over the past few days I’ve remained relatively quiet regarding the murder of George Floyd,” he wrote. “Although silent, I was listening and I was truly learning. And although I will never be able to really understand what so many of you go through every day, I want you all to know that I am here, I see you and I stand with you. My family stands with you. I will try to understand better. I will hold others accountable and I will speak up. I will work hard to further educate myself and encourage others to do the same.”