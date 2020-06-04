Flyers captain Claude Giroux, saying he sees “white privilege” every day and that he can “be better,” broke his silence late Wednesday night with a statement about racism and the killing of George Floyd in police custody.
Posted over Twitter with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag, Giroux said he has been watching developments closely.
“Over the past few days I’ve remained relatively quiet regarding the murder of George Floyd,” he wrote. “Although silent, I was listening and I was truly learning. And although I will never be able to really understand what so many of you go through every day, I want you all to know that I am here, I see you and I stand with you. My family stands with you. I will try to understand better. I will hold others accountable and I will speak up. I will work hard to further educate myself and encourage others to do the same.”
Giroux, 32, said that while growing up in a small Canadian town, he was “never truly educated on diversity. It was only when I came to Philadelphia that I realized life is so much bigger that I thought it was. I deeply love Philadelphia. But I see white privilege firsthand every day. I see that clearly now. I didn’t understand before, but I do now."
Added Giroux: “But I can be better. And I want to be better. To become a true ally and to properly teach my son. To stand up for what is right. To not just send a tweet, but to be part of the solution. You have my word."
The Flyers and left winger James van Riemsdyk also posted statements recently on the situation.
Van Riemsdyk, 31, said he had a “pit in my stomach” during the last week. He said that his parents always stressed the “golden rule” -- do unto others as you would have them do unto you -- while he was growing up in Central Jersey, and added that it was a “good start” but that “speaking out against inequality and discrimination needs to happen as well. ... My eyes and ears are open to try to be part of the solution."
The Flyers said they “believe in racial equality without exception, and our hearts are broken. For Philadelphia and the nation, we join the chorus calling for justice, the elimination of systematic racism, unity, and peace.”