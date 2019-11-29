To rookies Morgan Frost, Joel Farabee, and Phil Myers: A copy of Flyers: The Big 50 (excuse the shameless plug) so they can learn a little about the late, great Ed Snider, who was always extra exuberant when young players made a splash with the Flyers. (In his last days, knowing the end was near in 2016, he talked somberly to one of his sons, Jay, about Gostisbehere: “My God. I can’t believe I’m not going to see this guy’s career,” he said.)