Six hours before puck drop against the Anaheim Ducks, the Flyers announced that they placed captain Claude Giroux, defenseman Ivan Provorov, and one staff member in COVID-19 protocols.

Giroux, who leads the team with 29 points, and Provorov, who has not missed a game in his six-year NHL career, appearing in 403 consecutive regular-season contests, will not be in the lineup against the Ducks. Giroux and Provorov join defenseman Nick Seeler and forward Jackson Cates, who were added to the COVID-19 protocol list on Monday.

While the Flyers have been stretched thin at center with Sean Couturier, Derick Brassard, and Scott Laughton out for various periods of time over the last month either due to injury or COVID-19-related reasons, Giroux had slid over from wing to center for the last 10 games. Luckily for the Flyers, Laughton is slated to make his return to the lineup after clearing COVID-19 protocols on Saturday and could provide much-needed help at center.

Meanwhile, in Provorov’s place, 20-year-old defenseman Cam York was promoted to the active roster from the taxi squad to make his season debut in Anaheim, his hometown. In 21 games with the Phantoms this season, York has one goal, seven assists, and is minus-5.

Additionally, the Flyers added forwards Max Willman and Gerry Mayhew to the active roster from the taxi squad.

The Ducks are also dealing with COVID-19-related issues as well, with four players currently in protocols — forwards Ryan Getzlaf, Trevor Zegras, Derek Grant, and Nicolas Deslauriers.

Highs and lows for Yandle

For interim head coach Mike Yeo, defenseman Keith Yandle’s play more than a third of the way through the season (32 games, 11 assists, minus-17) has featured highs and lows, both defensively and offensively.

Thursday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks contained examples of both. First, the not-so-good: In the second period while the Flyers were on the power play, Yandle skated out of the Flyers’ zone to recoup the puck. However, Sharks captain Logan Couture beat Yandle to it, initiating a shorthanded breakaway that led to a Sharks goal that tied the score at 1.

“There was a play in the shorthanded goal that I thought that he erred because he was erring on the side of trying to get that puck and trying to get back on offense,” Yeo said. “And obviously that goal was a big play and a tough one to give up.”

Later in the game, Yandle forced a turnover while the Sharks were in transition, leading to a Flyers two-man rush and ending in a Joel Farabee goal. Yeo also commended Yandle’s general efforts on the top power-play unit, which has posted a 23.1% efficiency rate since Yeo took over as interim head coach on Dec. 6.

Ultimately, as Yandle approaches Doug Jarvis’ 964-game ironman record (he’s currently 11 games shy of passing Jarvis), Yeo looks to see more consistency from his veteran, third-pairing defenseman going forward.

“Some of the things offensively he does, we’re still seeing those,” Yeo said. “But the defensive part of the game, we need to make sure that’s real solid. I’ve seen Yands many times this year make sure that he’s in the right position. Make sure that he’s good defensively. Make sure that he’s got a tight gap. So we need that from him every night.”