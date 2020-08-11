With so much depth that we have as a team, there is no pressure that we have to score every game. It [allows us to] focus on all the [defensive] details a little bit more and that’s exactly what we did. Because we know if we play good defensively, that we will get our chances offensively and eventually they’re going to go in. Offensively we weren’t our best, but defensively, we played pretty well.

-- Jake Voracek referring to linemates Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux