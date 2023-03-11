‘Very intelligent hockey guy’: Flyers coach John Tortorella, players react to Chuck Fletcher’s firing

PITTSBURGH — Without Chuck Fletcher, John Tortorella might not be the Flyers’ coach.

Fletcher hired Tortorella in June, marking a new chapter for a team looking to get back to playing Flyers hockey. But Fletcher will not get to oversee the rest of that process of getting the team into contention. On Friday, the Flyers announced Fletcher’s firing after nearly four seasons, ushering in yet another wave of change in the organization.

“He is the reason why I’m here,” Tortorella said. “I loved working for him. Very intelligent hockey guy. I think [he] takes a hit for some other prior situations, if I can put it that way. Never really had a full team that he expected with [Sean Couturier], and [Ryan] Ellis, and Cam [Atkinson] this year, losing [Travis Konecny] this year. Some of the previous drafts put him in a spot when he takes over. A good man. Having said all that, he understands the business.”

Defenseman Cam York also feels like he owes a debt of gratitude to the former general manager. York, 22, was Fletcher’s first draft pick as the general manager of the Flyers, selected No. 14 overall in the 2019 draft.

York said he found out about Fletcher’s firing through social media on Friday morning as the team prepared to travel from Raleigh, N.C., to Pittsburgh for their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon.

“Chuck brought me into the league, and I have a lot of respect for him,” York said. “And I think he’s a really good guy and means well, and I think everyone around here respects him. And just a good guy away from the rink, too. So I owe him a lot of credit.”

But for Tortorella, while one “good man loses his job,” another one “comes in and takes it,” at least temporarily. Former assistant to the general manager and beloved Flyers player Danny Brière will serve as interim general manager while the organization looks to permanently fill two roles: general manager and president of hockey operations.

Tortorella has known Brière since their time with the then-Phoenix Coyotes when Tortorella was an assistant coach and Brière was beginning his playing career. Since reconnecting through Tortorella’s interview process in the offseason, they have spoken throughout the year about what direction the team needs to go in moving forward. Tortorella called Brière a bright hockey mind with “some strong thoughts” regarding the team’s future.

“It’s exciting for me to see a young man that’s put his time in. I coached him when he first broke in,” Tortorella said. “I’ve watched him throughout his career, first class person. It’s exciting for me to see a guy start in something that he really wants. And I’m very fortunate to be part of it with him.”

Alternate captain Scott Laughton was just beginning his NHL career with the Flyers in 2012 when Brière was approaching the end of his. Their relationship has evolved over the years, as Laughton has grown into a veteran role and Brière has transitioned to a career in hockey operations.

Laughton watched Brière embrace new responsibilities while running Comcast Spectacor’s ECHL franchise, the Maine Mariners. He appreciated Brière’s insight as a talented former player, getting out on the ice with Laughton a couple offseasons ago and sharing different shooting techniques. Now, as Brière’s star continues to rise, Laughton is excited to see what he brings to his latest role.

“Really smart hockey mind and a guy that helps out and pretty much wherever he can in the organization,” Laughton said. “And in years previous has skated with us, little things like that. Little things that he’s done with [Konecny]. It goes a long way. So excited to have him.”

But a change of this magnitude can cast a feeling of uneasiness over the locker room regarding the individual futures of the players on the team. Laughton has experienced the whirlwind of a general manager firing twice before in 2014 and in 2018 when Paul Holmgren and Ron Hextall, respectively, were given the axe.

While the Flyers undergo their “process” or “rebuilding” or “whatever you want to call it,” as Laughton put it, he said he’s trying to keep the room light and focused on the immediate task at hand.

“We know we’re not where we need to be as an organization and playing the way we should as players,” Laughton said. “So ultimately, it falls on the guys going out and doing the job every night on the ice. And that’s us. So we do our job for the last 17 games here, and that’s all we can control. Let the chips fall where they may from everyone else.”

Breakaways

Goalie Carter Hart (17-20-10, .907 save percentage) will start in net against the Penguins, per Tortorella. ... There are no other changes to the lineup, so wingers Brendan Lemieux and Wade Allison (who are day-to-day) remain out.