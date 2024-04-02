Flyers option top goalie prospect Alexei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley

While all the talk around Philadelphia the past few days has been about 6-foot-7 Ivan Fedotov, he is only the taller half of the goaltending tandem the Flyers have brought over from Eastern Europe.

On Tuesday, the organization made the second move official by optioning netminder Alexei Kolosov, a third-round pick by the team in 2021 (No. 78 overall), to Lehigh Valley. Kolosov, 22, is regarded as one of the organization’s top prospects and recently completed his Kontinental Hockey League season with Dinamo Minsk. A native of Belarus, Kolosov went 22-21-3 with a 2.39 goals-against average (GAA), a .907 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts in 47 games this season for Minsk. He was even better in the playoffs with a .925 SV% in six games.

While Fedotov’s arrival was a stunner, Kolosov’s was always expected. The netminder signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Flyers last July and was on loan from the Flyers this season with Minsk. Over the weekend, his agent posted a picture alongside Kolsov in the Flyers locker room with the caption: “Philly bound.”

While Kolosov getting into an NHL game is not impossible, with Fedotov now here, and only six Flyers regular-season games remaining, he will almost certainly finish the year out with Lehigh Valley. He should be a boost for the Phantoms, who have nine games remaining and ahead of Tuesday’s games are clinging to an American Hockey League playoff spot by two points. Flyers assistant general manager Brent Flahr recently told The Inquirer that the plan was always for Kolosov to start in the AHL.

“So, [Kolosov’s] got lots of experience, played at a high level, has played big games,” said Flahr. “He doesn’t play for the strongest team in his league — and he gets peppered a lot of nights, and it’s been really good. I think he, realistically, will need time in the American League, just to adjust to the pro game over here, with all the traffic and the arena size and all the different things. But he is highly athletic, he’s competitive.”

Known for his athleticism and compete level in net, the 6-1, 187-pound Kolosov played 120 KHL games over four seasons with Minsk, compiling a 49-56-10 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .909 SV%. He is expected to compete for a job with the Flyers next year at training camp.

Kolosov’s arrival is the latest development for what has been somewhat of a revolving door in the Flyers’ crease since Carter Hart left the team in January as he awaits trial for sexual assault in London, Ontario. Sam Ersson has played the lion’s share of the game since, with Cal Petersen and Felix Sandström backing up the Swede without much success.

With Ersson struggling of late, possibly due to a heavy workload, Fedotov made his NHL debut in relief on Monday night. He stopped 21 of 23 shots and likely will start at least one of the team’s two back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday.

