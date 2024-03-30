Ivan Fedotov’s addition shakes up the Flyers’ goalie rotation. Here’s where it stands.

Egor Zamula stood watching intently behind the glass in Voorhees.

Like president Keith Jones, reporters, fans, and even Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke, the Russian defenseman was at the Flyers practice facility to keep a close eye on Ivan Fedotov. Zamula’s compatriot was facing shots for the first time as a member of the Flyers.

Under the watchful gaze of goalie coach Kim Dillabaugh, Fedotov’s new teammates — Nic Deslauriers, Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale, Marc Staal, and Denis Gurianov — tested everything from his glove to his blocker to his side-to-side moment. If they scored against the 6-foot-7 netminder, a big cheer would be heard because, well, the guy is 6-foot-7 and there’s not a lot of room to squeeze a puck through.

Soon fans will get a chance to cheer — along with an “I-Van” chant or two — when he stops pucks.

It’s been a long time coming.

Almost eight years after the Flyers selected him as a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, and two years after signing a one-year entry-level contract, Fedotov was finally sporting Orange and Black.

Kind of.

His black jersey had the Flyers trademark logo and his new goalie equipment had some orange trim. But the mask was empty, as if to signify the clean slate that Fedotov, 27, has not only had in the NHL and with the Flyers, but after two harrowing years in Russia.

“I’ve been here a long time ago, around eight years. After that it’s been a long time,” Fedotov said. “Now I’m here and for sure I’m so excited and happy to be here. It’s great feelings because it’s been a really difficult last two years for me … I want to help the team struggle for the playoffs and be one of the best teams in the playoffs.”

The question now is how exactly will he help the team, now and in the future?

“This year we watched most of his games, almost all of them. What we felt was, maybe, there was a little rust at the beginning after not playing much hockey but he was excellent in the second half of the season,” said Flyers general manager Danny Brière, eluding to the season Fedotov missed due to his military service. “He was excellent and really took over in the playoffs. He was very impressive in his playoff series, so that makes it exciting for us to bring him aboard.

Fedotov was officially added to the roster on Friday afternoon as Felix Sandström, who was on an emergency recall, was loaned to Lehigh Valley. The St. Petersburg, Russia, native is expected to serve as the backup for Sam Ersson, who has been a mainstay in net for the Flyers all season. Even before Carter Hart took a leave of absence in late January to face a sexual assault charge in Canada, Ersson appeared to have supplanted Hart to become the team’s No. 1.

Sandström struggled in his three starts this season going 1-2-0 and across the five games appearances, posting 3.87 goals-against average and an .823 save percentage. The only other goalie who saw time this year for the Flyers was Cal Petersen, who had a 3.90 GAA and .864 save percentage in five games.

“Yes, we’ve been up front, Sam was kept in the loop, Felix was kept in the loop,” Brière said on Friday. “We tried to be as open as we can with our players and how it was gonna affect them. But at the same time, we told Sam, you’ve earned the rights to be the No. 1, we believe in you, we trust in you. But we’ve been up front with both of them.”

That is an important step for the organization as the Swedish goalie has earned his time. But surely it has to get Ersson’s mind reeling.

“He’s got to put the noise away,” NHL Network analyst and ex-NHL goalie Devan Dubnyk told The Inquirer. “That’s is easy for us to say, for sure. There’s most certainly going to be some disappointment there for him. You’re not a human being if there’s not because he was put in this situation, kind of out of nowhere as a young goalie, and has done a great job of putting Philadelphia in a playoff spot right now. So, you just have to try to not let it bother you.”

Entering Saturday, Ersson has compiled a 21-15-8 record with a 2.73 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and three shutouts this season. Not great, but not terrible. But from Nov. 1 to Jan. 20, he was one of the NHL’s top goalies, posting a 12-4-2 record, the No. 1 GAA (1.87), and the third-best save percentage (. 927) among goalies with a minimum of 15 starts. By comparison, Hart also played in 19 games during that stretch and compiled a 8-6-3 record with a 3.01 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Ersson is still just a rookie at just 24 years old, and the heavy workload may have taken a toll as the season has worn on. How many games he gets down the stretch is anyone’s guess, but it’s his net. And it will take Fedotov some time to get acclimated to the NHL’s style of play — the KHL is more of a perimeter game — and the NHL’s rink size. Brière does think his size could be an advantage to getting used to more of a net-front game.

“I remember playing against Ben Bishop, and to me he looked like he was 7-feet tall in the net because he played with a very upright stance,” said Dubnyk, who is 6-foot-6, an inch shorter than Bishop. “Whereas for me, I played very bent over. … But the big advantage for me was screened shots, point shots, where I chose and preferred to look up over the top of people, because there was [only] a handful of guys in the league that I couldn’t just look over the top of their head when the puck was at the point.”

Beginning with a Saturday night matchup against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers have eight games remaining in the regular season. They will host the New York Islanders on Monday before taking a four-game road trip beginning with a back-to-back next Friday and Saturday.

You’d think Fedotov would start at least one of those games against either the Buffalo Sabres or Columbus Blue Jackets. As Brière said, it’s up to John Tortorella when he will make his NHL debut. But regardless of when that happens, the key is that the Flyers now have two goalies they should be able to rely on.