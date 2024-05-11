IIHF imposes sanctions on Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov and former KHL club, CSKA Moscow

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced sanctions against Flyers goalie Ivan Fedotov, CSKA Moscow, and the Russian Federation on Saturday.

Fedotov, a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NHL draft, signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Flyers in 2022. He was arrested in Russia for evading military service, which delayed his arrival in North America. After missing the entirety of the 2022 season to fulfill his military requirements, Fedotov signed a two-year contract with his previous KHL club, CSKA Moscow, in July 2023.

The IIHF ruled last year that this violated international transfer regulations since Fedotov was playing in the KHL while under a valid NHL contract with the Flyers for the 2023-24 season. Fedotov initially received a four-month ban from participating in national and international games which expired in December 2023, though he continued to play.

CSKA Moscow terminated Fedotov’s contract on March 28, allowing him to join the Flyers for the end of the 2023-24 NHL season to back up current netminder Sam Ersson. He appeared in three games and posted a 0.811 save percentage. On April 23, he signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with the Flyers.

The new sanctions announced on Saturday include a 24-month transfer ban on all international transfers for CSKA Moscow, which will last through August 10, 2026. Fedotov is also suspended from playing at the club level for six months, which will kick in if he leaves the NHL to join any club under IIHF jurisdiction. Additionally, he is suspended from playing in all IIHF competitions, including the Olympics, for three years.

Russia has already been banned from competing in IIHF events since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a sanction that was recently extended to include the 2024-25 championship season.

The Russian Ice Hockey Federation was also fined 1,000,000 Swiss Francs for their role in Fedotov’s transfer violation.