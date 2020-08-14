Notable: The Flyers gave up two goals in 27 seconds in the second period and were shutout at home in a playoff game for the first time in 14 years. ... Philadelphia rallied to win the series and went to the Cup Finals before losing to Edmonton. Hextall won the 1987 Conn Smythe as the NHL playoff MVP despite playing for a team that did not win the Stanley Cup. That’s happened only once since (Anaheim, Jean-Sebastien Giguere, 2003). ... Vanbiesbrouck was 23 years old when Hextall made his playoff debut. He signed with the Flyers 11 years later. He was the goalie when they were eliminated by Toronto in the first round in 1999 and rookie Brian Boucher’s backup when they made it to the conference finals in 2000.