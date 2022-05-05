With the Flyers’ 2021-22 season in the books, the offseason moves have begun.

General manager Chuck Fletcher announced two additions to his hockey operations staff on Thursday, naming former Flyer Sami Kapanen and Kyle Shero to scouting roles.

Kapanen, 48, will work in European player development and serve as a pro scout. The Vantaa, Finland, native played for the Flyers for five seasons from 2003 through the 2007-08 season before retiring from the NHL. In 311 career games with the Flyers, Kapanen registered 44 goals and 66 assists for 110 points.

He made four playoff appearances with the Flyers, including trips to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2004 and 2008. In 53 playoff games with the Flyers, Kapanen scored four goals and registered 12 assists for 16 points.

In total, Kapanen played in the NHL for 12 years, racking up 831 games, two All-Star appearances during and establishing himself as one of the league’s fastest skaters during his career with the Flyers, the Hartford Whalers and the Carolina Hurricanes. After retiring from the NHL, Kapanen returned to Finland to play for KalPa of the Finnish Liiga, where he started his professional hockey career.

After retiring in 2014, Kapanen continued to work in the KalPa organization, spending time as an assistant coach, head coach, general manager and owner. Kapanen later spent one season as head coach of HC Lugano in Switzerland in 2019-20.

Kapanen has represented Finland on the international stage several times, earning bronze medals at the 1994 and 1998 Olympics.

His son, Kasperi, plays for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Shero, 23, joins the Flyers as an amateur scout, primarily responsible for scouting high school, junior, and NCAA players in New England. He is the grandson of longtime Flyers and Hockey Hall of Fame coach Fred Shero.

Shero spent the last four seasons playing Division III hockey at Connecticut College, recording 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 63 games.