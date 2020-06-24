Lowe, a defensive-minded defenseman who was a seven-time All-Star, is the seventh player from the 1984-85 and 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers to win Cups in those seasons -- the Flyers were the victims both times -- and later be named to the Hall of Fame. Overall, he won six Cups -- five with Edmonton and one with the New York Rangers, who ended a 54-year drought in 1993-94.