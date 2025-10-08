Flyers to remember the late Bernie Parent with a tribute patch and a celebration of life on Nov. 21

Bernie Parent will rightfully take his spot one more time on the ice the Flyers call home this season.

The Hall of Fame goalie, who backstopped the Orange and Black to consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, died on Sept. 21 at the age of 80.

Advertisement

Parent’s life and legacy will be honored by the Flyers with a jersey patch that encompasses his No. 1 that hangs from the Xfinity Mobile Arena rafters, and his jersey number will also be featured on the ice behind the net the Flyers protect twice each game. Before Monday’s home opener against the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m., there will be a special presentation and dedication to Parent.

“Bernie was one of those lucky people who never had a bad day,” Bobby Clarke, the captain of those Stanley Cup teams, recently told The Inquirer. “Every time you see him, whether it was, in my case, the hockey rink, or away from the rink, he was laughing and cackling and teasing people and just an extremely happy man.

“And, obviously, the Flyers don’t win two Stanley Cups unless we have Bernie. Bernie was the one person that we could not win without.”

On Nov. 21, there will be a celebration of life at Xfinity Mobile Arena in conjunction with Ed Snider Youth Hockey & Education, an organization that helps grow the game and prepares student-athletes to succeed in life, and for which Parent was a 20-year ambassador. The event will be open to the public, allowing fans to remember Parent’s legacy and love for the Flyers and Philly.

» READ MORE: Bernie Parent was the best of the Flyers and the best of Philadelphia. RIP.

“He was an incredible ambassador to the Flyers,” coach Rick Tocchet said. “When you talk about the Flyers, who do you talk about? I can name five guys, but Bernie’s the guy, right? It’s a family. Bernie’s been part of the Flyers for years. He’s been here. He does charities, a million charities. He spends a lot of time, and he represents the Flyers.”

The Flyers will also be dedicating the home game on Nov. 22 against the New Jersey Devils to Parent. There will be a ceremonial puck drop and special video presentation.