Home woes continue for the Flyers, who get blown out by the Carolina Hurricanes

Well, at least they got one win on the homestand.

The Flyers capped off a season-long seven-game homestand on Saturday with a 5-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. It is the sixth time they have been shut out this season.

The lone win, which prevented them from becoming the first Flyers team to get swept on a homestand of at least seven games arrived Thursday in a 4-3 shootout against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They went 1-6-0 at the Wells Fargo Center and are now 16-19-1 in Philly this season.

Carolina got on the board 8 minutes, 21 seconds into the first period. Forward Jackson Blake walked out from the bottom of the left faceoff circle but couldn’t control the puck as it bounced in front. Travis Konecny tried to corral it, but it went off his stick right to Sebastian Aho, who snapped it past goalie Sam Ersson. Philly challenged for goaltender interference but lost; they killed off the Carolina power play.

The Hurricanes took a 2-0 lead after Bellmawr, N.J. native Eric Robinson’s centering pass was tapped away by Ersson right to Mark Jankowski. Ryan Poehling took a penalty 10 seconds into the second period, and before public address announcer Lou Nolan could finish announcing it, Taylor Hall scored. Ersson stopped former Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere’s point-blank shot but found Aho’s rebound squeak through, allowing Hall to bury the loose puck in the crease.

Jankowski scored again to make it 4-0 with 6:45 left in the second period when his shot from the left circle went pipe and past Ersson’s blocker. Scott Morrow scored with 31.6 seconds left in the third period on a rebound for the final score.

The Flyers had their chances against the Hurricanes and goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. In the first period, Ryan Poheling and Konecny broke out shorthanded on a two-on-one, but the snakebitten Konecny couldn’t control the pass. Tyson Foerster, who has become a mainstay on the penalty kill, got a chance on the same kill off a pass from Cam York.

Late in the opening frame, after the Hurricanes had taken a 2-0 lead, Poehling was stopped on a breakaway. The Flyers maintained possession, and Poehling sent a cross-crease pass to Bobby Brink, which Kochetkov stopped with the toe of his left skate.

Brink won an offensive-zone faceoff in the second period, and Nick Seeler got a big-time shot off. In the third, Konecny had the best chance of the period when he got a quick shot off from the left circle on a power play.

Breakaways

Carolina thought they made it 4-0 on a goal by Logan Stankoven, but the Flyers challenged, and it was quickly confirmed Jordan Staal was offside. ... The Flyers held an optional morning skate on Saturday. Only Garnet Hathaway, recovering from an upper-body injury, and goalie Ivan Fedotov skated.

Up next

The Flyers head south to Tampa Bay for a rematch with the Lightning on Monday (7 p.m., NBCSP). The game kicks off a five-game road trip.