Jakob Pelletier is lobbying for more ice time. He says he’s prepared to put in the work

Jakob Pelletier has been a member of the Flyers for 43 days ... technically.

Acquired in the early hours of Jan. 31 from the Calgary Flames, the forward didn’t play his first game in orange and black until late February.

“Twenty-two days,” he said, cutting off a reporter asking about having to play catch-up.

Like a convict checking off the days until their release, Pelletier counted off the days between his last game with the C of Red on Jan. 30 and his Flyers debut against the Edmonton Oilers.

“Well, the first challenge was not getting the visa, that was the first thing,” he said with a laugh about some of the challenges with a new team. It took some time for the Canadian to get his work visa, and it wasn’t great timing since the NHL took a break for the 4 Nations Face-Off in mid-February.

Now comfortably in Philly, Pelletier has played 10 games and registered two assists. His first assist came in his second game with the Flyers, when he tapped the puck to Bobby Brink, freezing the Pittsburgh Penguins defense and allowing Noah Cates to score. His second came on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators when he switched with Cam York at the point, allowing the defenseman to set up Rodrigo Ābols.

“I thought I played some good games,” Pelletier said on Saturday. “It’s tough when you change teams, like system-wise and everything. But I think so far, it’s been all right. Of course, as a player, you want to win more and play more, but I think it’s on me to show that I can do that.”

Pelletier has been planted on the fourth line with Ābols and Nick Deslauriers. He went from averaging almost 13 minutes a night under Flames coach Ryan Huska — he had 11 points in 27 games with a plus-minus of plus-10 — to under 9 minutes with coach John Tortorella.

“He came in and met with me one-on-one,” Tortorella revealed before Tuesday’s game against the Senators. “Certainly not going to give the information, but he’s wondering [about his minutes]. And it’ll be unfair for me to, and I said it to him — I’ll tell you what I said to him — it’s unfair for me to make any type of assessment. I haven’t seen him play enough, and when he does play, he hasn’t played a lot of minutes.”

“I was just trying to see, like, after seven games or eight games, what can I improve on, or what is the small stuff that I can do to help the team win more,” Pelletier said when retelling his version of the meeting. “We chatted for probably like 10 minutes. And, yeah, it’s been good. I think he’s the type of coach [who] likes when guys go see him. So, yeah, it was good. But now I think it’s on me to show what I can bring more of for our team.”

New run-walk event honors Gaudreau brothers

The Gaudreau Family has announced the inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Run/Walk & Family Day, presented by Fanatics, will take place on May 31. In addition to the 3.1-mile run or walk, there will also be a one-mile run and a kids’ dash.

Held at Washington Lake Park in Sewell, N.J., the event will honor Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau and their commitment and dedication of giving back to the community. The brothers were killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township on Aug 29. Johnny was 31 years old, and Matthew was 29.

The money raised from the event will go towards creating an adaptive playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville, N.J. According to a release, the school provides services to over 135 students with multiple disabilities by offering individualized and inclusive special education programs and therapies for students ages 3 to 21. The programs work towards building independence through an engaging curriculum and fostering an environment where students feel valued, respected, and supported.

“To know the Gaudreau family is to know that family comes before all else,” executive director and principal Michele McCloskey said in the press release. “The family’s long-standing dedication and history at Archbishop Damiano School have been a source of inspiration for us all. Their kindness and love continue to touch our hearts as they strive to live our mission and impact our students’ lives despite their loss.”

Breakaways

Sam Ersson will start between the pipes on Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m., NBCSP).