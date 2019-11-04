Van Riemsdyk will face his brother, Trevor, who is a Carolina defenseman. James van Riemsdyk said his brother had a 4-3 winning edge in games their teams have played against each other in their careers. “It’s always something we look forward to as a family; my parents are coming down [Monday], so we’ll have a bite to eat.” He said his parents always wear items that represent both teams. … Alain Vigneault confirmed that Sean Couturier has a shoulder strain and that the medical staff reprimanded the coach for using the center on 10 faceoffs Saturday. … Nolan Patrick did some light skating and shooting before practice with skills coach Angelo Ricci. … Travis Sanheim, who has had some problems staying on his feet lately, did some late skating before practice and then joined his teammates.