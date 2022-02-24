After rehabbing a shoulder injury for the last month, winger Joel Farabee is expected to return to the Flyers lineup against the Washington Capitals on Saturday, interim coach Mike Yeo said.

Not only is Farabee expected to play, but he’s jumping back on the top line alongside captain Claude Giroux and winger Cam Atkinson. On Thursday, Farabee also practiced on the top power-play unit with Giroux, Atkinson, James van Riemsdyk, and Keith Yandle.

“You see him working on the power play,” Yeo said. “He’s got the poise, he’s got the vision, he’s got the playmaking ability. When you’re looking at playing against top players, this has been always a part of his role. Despite being a young player, he reads the game very well, sees the game very well. He’s a player that as a coach you can trust.”

In addition to assuming responsibilities on the power play, Farabee will also contribute to the team’s penalty kill. Farabee, 21, is the latest penalty killer to return since Patrick Brown (knee) reentered the lineup on Monday.

Farabee first injured his shoulder on Dec. 1 against the New York Rangers when he crashed into the boards. He sat out for 2½ weeks and played against the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 18. Farabee went on a scoring tear, registering four goals and three assists in eight games.

On Jan. 18 against the New York Islanders, Farabee took a heavy hit and got banged up again. His injury worsened on Jan. 20 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He was placed on injured reserve the following day.

“I don’t think you can simulate a game in practice or getting hit when you’re not expecting it in practice and things like that,” Farabee said. “I think the game will be a good test for me, but I feel really good with my rehab and everything like that. I’m not worried about getting hit or anything like that.”

Additionally, center Derick Brassard, who has not played for 2½ weeks with a hip injury, practiced on Thursday. Yeo is uncertain if Brassard will play Saturday. Brassard will practice again on Friday before Yeo makes his decision.

If Brassard is cleared to play, Yeo said he doesn’t know who will come out of the lineup. In practice, Brassard slotted in on the third line, centering wingers van Riemsdyk and Gerry Mayhew. Meanwhile, Morgan Frost did not participate in line rushes and Max Willman rotated in on the fourth line for Isaac Ratcliffe.

“We’re going to have some decisions to make,” Yeo said. “And that’s a good thing. We haven’t really had that luxury of competition, of having options. And so we’re going to have some here.”

Brassard also practiced on the second power-play unit with Mayhew, Ratcliffe, Travis Konecny, and Ivan Provorov.

Brassard has been in and out of the lineup since Nov. 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning when he first suffered his injury. Most recently, Brassard played against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 9, his first game in nearly a month, but came out of the lineup immediately afterward.

Hart returning

In addition to Farabee, the Flyers will also welcome back goalie Carter Hart on Saturday after he missed the last two games with an eye infection.

“Woke up Monday, couldn’t really see out of it,” Hart said. “Vision’s pretty important to stopping the puck.”

Backup Martin Jones started the two games against the Carolina Hurricanes and the St. Louis Blues. Goalie Kirill Ustimenko was called up from the Phantoms to back up Jones for those games and was sent down on Wednesday.

Hart (32 games, 2.96 goals-against average, .910 save percentage) is looking for his first victory since Feb. 1 against the Winnipeg Jets.

“We just have to stick to the process, even though it can be difficult sometimes when you’re not getting the results,” Hart said. “But we just have to keep chipping away at it and keep trying to get better every day.”

Hayes ‘getting close’

Center Kevin Hayes (adductor) participated in practice on Thursday and is “getting close” to a return, Yeo said. Hayes skated as an extra on the fourth defensive pairing with Kevin Connauton. He will not return to the lineup on Saturday but could be back as early as next week.

Yeo said Hayes had a “real positive” MRI and doctor’s appointment recently, which makes him optimistic about Hayes’ eventual return. Given the fact that Hayes has had multiple surgeries in the last year, the team is approaching the veteran’s return with caution.

Regardless, Yeo is pleased with Hayes’ progress and his energy in practice.

“I can tell that he’s got more pace and more jump to the way he looks right now to when he was in the lineup,” Yeo said.

Breakaways

Winger Wade Allison (knee) participated in a rehab skate before practice with skills coach Angelo Ricci. “We’re hoping he can be cleared by next week to start full participation and obviously get back involved,” Yeo said . “So he’s very close here.”