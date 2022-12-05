After the Colorado Avalanche waived Lukáš Sedlák just three games into the regular season on Oct. 18, he headed to Ball Arena in Denver to pack up his gear. There, the 29-year-old Czech forward spoke with Avalanche general manager Chris MacFarland about his uncertain future, doubtful that he would be able to break back into the NHL after spending the last three seasons in the KHL.

“I was ready to go home again, actually,” Sedlák said. “I didn’t believe anybody was going to pick me up.”

Sedlák had talks with the Flyers in the offseason prior to their hiring of head coach John Tortorella, who Sedlák played for in Columbus with the Blue Jackets for three seasons as a fourth-liner. But Sedlák wasn’t sure if Tortorella even liked him during his time in Columbus, so he was surprised to receive a call informing him that he had been claimed off waivers by the Flyers.

This time around, Tortorella hasn’t been shy about his feelings toward Sedlák, whose hard-working style of play has meshed well again in his system. The Avalanche’s loss has been the Flyers’ gain, as injuries have required Sedlák to play bigger minutes in the top six with the Flyers decimated up front.

“It’s been a really big pickup for us, as far as with all the injuries we have,” Tortorella said. “And I think he has handled the ice time and all the responsibility given to him. And really on both sides. And he’s a penalty killer, too. He’s keeping us at least trying to stay afloat here.”

On a team that has lost 12 of 13 games and lacks scoring (2.36 goals per game, last in the league), Sedlák has provided the Flyers with a much-needed offensive boost by scoring five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games. That total is tied with forward Kevin Hayes (two goals, three assists) for the team-high during that span. His current .38 points-per-game pace with the Flyers would be a career-high for him in the NHL.

For the last two games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils, Sedlák was rewarded for his efforts with a promotion to second-line center. Despite his move up the lineup, Sedlák isn’t changing his game to fit a certain role.

“I’ve had that before where I played well on my line, and then I would get bumped up and I would try to maybe change my game a little bit,” Sedlák said. “So I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to bring what I bring every game.”

Sedlák honed his scoring abilities during his stint in Russia with Traktor Chelyabinsk. Over the course of three seasons, Sedlák collected 121 points (57 goals, 64 assists) in 164 games, the sixth-most in franchise history. Defenseman Egor Zamula, who hails from Chelyabinsk, called Sedlák a “top-five” player in the KHL throughout his time in the league.

Undoubtedly, Sedlák is a better player now than he was three years ago with the Blue Jackets (27 points in 162 games). But he’s in an even better place with his game in Philadelphia than he was a month and a half ago in Colorado thanks to his newfound opportunity under Tortorella. Sedlák has already had the experience of playing against a former team for his in the Blue Jackets twice this season, and he will embrace the challenge yet again when he faces off against the Avalanche on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

“I have to go about my business, I can’t really think about ... well, I have to think about who I play against, but not really focusing on it’s Colorado and I was there in the beginning of the year,” Sedlák said. “So I just want to play another game and just focus on my game.”

Van Riemsdyk cleared for contact

For the first time since breaking his index finger against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23, winger James van Riemsdyk was present for morning skate on Monday as a full-contact participant. Van Riemsdyk, 33, had surgery on Oct. 28 and was given a six-week timeline for return.

That timeline would put him at a Friday return, marking the beginning of a four-game road trip with a visit to the Vegas Golden Knights. However, van Riemsdyk understands that he might not be back to his old self immediately.

“You’re trying to get to a point where you can function and play,” van Riemsdyk said. “It may not be perfect right off the hop, but if there are things I can go out there and contribute, that’s just what I’m focused on. So try not to worry too much about that. Just go by feel on the ice and when you get out there and feel like you can help contribute and help the team.”

Prior to exiting the lineup, van Riemsdyk ranked fifth on the team in points (two goals, three assists). Both goals came on the power play, where the Flyers rank dead last in the NHL at 14.1%.

Breakaways

Carter Hart (7-7-4, .911 save percentage) will start in net against the Avalanche. ... Forward Tanner Laczynski will enter the lineup, while forward Max Willman will come out.