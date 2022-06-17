It’s official — the Flyers announced on Friday morning that they’ve hired John Tortorella as their 23rd head coach in franchise history.

The two parties reached an agreement on Thursday that would pay Tortorella $16 million over the next four years, a source told The Inquirer. Tortorella, 63, brings 20 years of NHL head coaching experience from previous stints with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the New York Rangers, the Vancouver Canucks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He won the Stanley Cup in 2004 at the helm of the Lightning and was twice named the Jack Adams award winner (2003-04 with the Lightning, 2016-17 with the Blue Jackets) as the league’s best coach.

Tortorella spent this past season as an analyst for ESPN. Now, he’ll be tasked with turning around a lowly Flyers team that went 25-46-11 last season and missed the playoffs for a second straight year.

“I am very happy to bring in John to be the next head coach and voice behind the bench of the Flyers,” general manager Chuck Fletcher said via a team release. “John demands the best out of his players every single game. He is a Stanley Cup Champion and has a lengthy track record of both regular season and playoff success. During the interview process we discussed a number of factors that are crucial to bring this team immediate success and it became clear to me that his vision and style makes him the right person to restore a winning environment to our locker room.”

The Boston native is the second-winningest American head coach in league history (673 wins, 14th overall in the NHL) behind former Flyers coach Peter Laviolette (717 wins). He has amassed 673 wins, 541 losses, 37 ties, and 132 overtime losses for a .548 points percentage in 1,383 career regular-season games.

“I am very excited to be joining such a historic and well-respected franchise like the Philadelphia Flyers,” Tortorella said via the release. “From my very first conversation with Chuck, I knew this was the right fit for me and I believe in the direction this team is heading. Having faced the Flyers for several years, I know firsthand how tough of a city Philly is to play in and I look forward to being on the right side of the bench on opening night in front of such a loyal and passionate crowd of Flyers fans.”

The Flyers will introduce Tortorella as their head coach in a press conference via Zoom at 2 p.m.