Hart has a 1.65 goals-against average and .941 save percentage at home. His road numbers: a 4.01 GAA and an .850 save percentage. … Konecny leads the Flyers with 19 goals, while Couturier paces the team 50 points and a plus-20 rating. ... The Flyers’ power play is a combined 0-for-7 over the last two games. “We’re getting good looks and creating momentum even when we don’t score,” Konecny said. ... Claude Giroux has totaled six points over his last three games …The Flyers are tied for eighth in the NHL with a 51.6 percent Corsi rating (even-strength shot differential), while Florida is 16th (49.6 percent).