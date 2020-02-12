The Islanders jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. After getting blitzed early, the Flyers responded with two goals in less than three minutes during the second period. Flyers winger Travis Konecny got them on the board with a wrist shot set up by winger Jame van Riemsdyk, and Robert Hagg beat Isles goaltender Semyon Varlamov 2 minutes, 20 seconds later to get back within one goal.