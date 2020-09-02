A little horse play. If you know Keith Jones, you know he loves the ponies. Even if the ponies don’t always love him back. During a tease to NBC’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, announcer John Forslund mentioned that Art Collector was not going to run because of a lower-body injury. That’s when Jones piped in. “That would be like missing the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 with a sore toe. Believe me, I’ve owned enough horses to know how that goes. Tiz the Law’s gonna win though, Johnny. No doubt about it. Put down your four bucks and get six back.”