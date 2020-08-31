That six-game loss to the Capitals in 2016? Look, the Flyers had no chance of winning that series anyway, and as it turned out, Giroux was playing through an abdominal tear and a hip problem – injuries that required surgeries the following offseason. That six-game loss to the Penguins in 2018? You want to pin that disappointment only on him when Pittsburgh’s first three victories in that series were by a aggregate score of 17-1? This postseason? These 13 games without a goal? Hey, Giroux is 32. The Flyers wasted his prime by rebuilding for too long. He’s no longer the dynamic scorer he once was, and it’s unfair to expect him to be.