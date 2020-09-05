What: Game 7, Eastern Conference semifinals.
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto.
TV: NBC10 (John Forslund, Keith Jones, Brian Boucher). Radio: 97.5-FM The Fanatic (Tim Saunders, Steve Coates). Streaming: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app.
At stake:: Well, it’s Game 7, so it’s obvious. The Flyers last appearance in the conference finals was 2010 when they rolled the Canadiens. The Islanders are looking for their first conference finals appearance since 1993 when they were rolled by the Canadiens.
Series so far: The Islanders have controlled play more often, but the Flyers have been more effective in overtime. All three Flyers wins have come in OT. The only team to win four overtime games in a 7-game series was the 1951 Maple Leafs.
Playoff overtime winners, current Flyers (one goal each): Claude Giroux, Kevin Hayes, Scott Laughton, Phil Myers, Ivan Provorov, Jake Voracek.
Playoff overtime winners, current Islanders (one goal each): Josh Bailey, Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard, Andrew Ladd, Jean-Gabriel Pageau.
Tiz odd: The Flyers have won the last three times Kentucky Derby favorite Tiz the Law has had a race on the same day. The Isles are 1-1 when they play and Tiz runs.
From the sportsbooks: The Flyers are underdogs with FanDuel offering the highest odds at +120 to win and +200 to win in regulation — something the Flyers have not done against the Islanders in the last 10 games. William Hill has the Isles at -110.
Power outage: Winning consecutive overtime games is noble, but the Flyers are hurting themselves with a power play that is stuck in quicksand. The Islanders are 4-17 when they have a PP. The Flyers are 0-11. The Flyers have 10 shots on goal in those opportunities, which have spanned 20 minutes, 9 seconds. And yet they’re still alive.
From the captain: “Power plays — got to figure it out. Hasn’t went in any game for us this series. We’re obviously going to talk about it. I’ll be the first one to blame myself. We just need to get on the same page. At the end of the day, you just need to figure it out. It doesn’t have to be pretty. We just need to figure it out.” — Claude Giroux