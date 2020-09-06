Ripple effect. The Flyers were 0-for-2 on the power play, which moved them to 0-for-13 for the series. Beyond the obvious problem of not scoring, an impotent power play often gives momentum to the opposition. It took the Islanders 56 seconds after killing the Flyers’ first opportunity to score the game’s first goal. The Isles had six of the next seven shots following the kill and Andy Greene also scored for them.