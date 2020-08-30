Barzal stepped it up: The Islanders’ Mathew Barzal can break down defenders one-on-one and put a lot of pressure on a defense. He has great speed, and while the Flyers did a good job containing him in the first period, he came out and set the tone in the second. During the first four minutes he had two great chances, missing a one timer and then a wrap-around attempt, but then it was Barzal who set up the Islanders’ equalizer.